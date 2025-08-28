Angola Ministry of Health, DOCKTOUR sign strategic MoU to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and services

“This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared commitment to advancing healthcare in Angola through strong partnerships. By working together to improve healthcare delivery, develop modern medical infrastructure, and reinforce supply chain systems, we are building a foundation for greater resilience and wider access to the medical services. Collaboration of this kind is vital to ensuring that Angola’s healthcare sector continues to grow, serving the needs of people and supporting the nation’s long-term development. At the same time, The MoU represents an important step in expanding our presence in Africa, as we continue to invest in the continent’s growth and future,” said Mohamed Eidha.