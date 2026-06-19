Amity University Dubai: Shaping ambition into achievement

Actively partners with industry and government to create real-world learning opportunities
Amity University Dubai is part of the global Amity Education Group, with a strong presence across countries and a reputation for delivering future-focused education. Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr Saif Al Seiari, Amity University Dubai stands as a centre for innovation, technology, and global good. As a dynamic higher education institution in the UAE, Amity University Dubai is committed to academic excellence, innovation, industry readiness, and holistic student development.
With internationally benchmarked programmes, modern laboratories, experienced faculty, and practical learning opportunities, students gain the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a changing world.
Driving competence through collaboration, Amity actively partners with industry, government, and innovation stakeholders to create transformative learning opportunities.
The Centre of Excellence in Energy Management, established in collaboration with Siemens and the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, equips students with expertise in sustainable energy solutions and policy. In partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation, Amity is also developing an AI-powered amphibious robotic vehicle designed for search and rescue, infrastructure inspection, and environmental monitoring. These initiatives reflect Amity’s commitment to human capital development and technology readiness.
Amity encourages students to innovate and transform ideas into action through its Incubation Centre, which provides mentoring and start-up support. One of Amity’s incubated student start-ups was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30, reflecting the strength of its entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Amity also emphasises career readiness through its placement Centre, offering internships, industry exposure, career guidance, and employability support to prepare students for successful careers.
Beyond academics, Amity promotes emotional well-being and personal growth through its Counselling and Well-being Services, extending support to students, parents, and alumni.
Through its blend of academic excellence, practical learning, innovation, and well-being support, Amity University Dubai empowers students to grow with confidence and graduate ready for the future.
At Amity University Dubai, ambition is shaped into achievement, empowering students to become future-ready professionals and responsible leaders who contribute meaningfully to the UAE and beyond.