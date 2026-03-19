Al Rawdah: Pioneering UAE's poultry industry with sustainability and quality

Over 30 years of quality, Al Rawdah delivers fresh, trusted poultry products
For more than three decades, Al Rawdah has been a trusted name in fresh poultry, playing a pioneering role in strengthening local food production in the UAE. Established in 1994 as part of the Emirates Rawabi Group, Al Rawdah has grown into one of the region’s most recognised poultry brands and proudly stands as Dubai’s first and largest fully integrated poultry farm, from breeders to processed products.
Located just 40 kilometres from Dubai on Al Ain Road, the Al Rawdah farm spans over 538 hectares and operates a state-of-the-art facility capable of processing more than 45,000 birds daily. The fully integrated operation brings every stage of production together under one umbrella, from farms and hatcheries to the slaughterhouse, food processing facility and distribution fleet, ensuring the highest standards of quality, safety and efficiency.
Sustainability is a key pillar of Al Rawdah’s operations. The farm operates as a certified zero-waste facility where waste is responsibly recycled and wastewater undergoes advanced treatment before being reused to irrigate plants across the farm. This closed-loop system significantly reduces environmental impact while maximising resource efficiency. The facility is also partially powered by solar energy and supports a self-sustaining community for employees, including housing, a supermarket, a canteen and recreational amenities.
Al Rawdah chickens are proudly 100 per cent UAE-farmed, cage-free and raised without antibiotics, growth hormones and GMO free. Fed with 100 per cent natural feed, the chickens offer complete farm-to-fork traceability, ensuring freshness and quality that consumers can trust.
As the industry marks National Poultry Day, Al Rawdah’s journey highlights the importance of strong local poultry production in supporting food security and delivering fresh, high-quality poultry raised right here in the UAE.
Today, Al Rawdah continues to set industry benchmarks with a wide range of fresh, chilled and frozen products made only from its own fresh chicken and the finest ingredients, upholding the same promise of quality, care and trust that has defined the brand for more than 30 years.