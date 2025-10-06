Al Maryah Community Bank and ADGM Academy unite to launch Emirati Talent Development Initiatives

"Through our unwavering commitment to national development, ADGM Academy continues to play a pivotal role in equipping UAE Nationals with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to excel in the financial sector. Our collaborative programmes and strategic initiatives are designed to create lasting impact and empower Emiratis to take on meaningful roles in shaping the future of the UAE economy," said Ali Khadem Al Mehairi, Senior Director of Business Enablement of ADGM Academy. "In alignment with this vision, Al Maryah Community Bank reinforces the UAE’s commitment to empowering citizens and creating sustainable employment opportunities, demonstrating a true testament to their dedication to the national agenda.”