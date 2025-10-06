Al Maryah Community Bank and ADGM Academy unite to launch Emirati Talent Development Initiatives

Boosting Emirati hiring, retention & skills for a dynamic job market
Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the UAE’s leading digital bank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADGM Academy (ADGMA) to establish a collaborative framework aimed at nurturing and developing the next generation of Emirati talent.
This strategic partnership aligns with both institutions’ shared vision of supporting the UAE’s national development agenda and empowering UAE Nationals to thrive in the evolving financial and regulatory landscape. The MoU establishes a long-term collaboration to introduce a series of training, upskilling, and educational programs that address critical skill gaps and prepare Emirati talent for impactful roles in the financial sector.
Under the terms of the MoU, Mbank and ADGMA will jointly establish an educational hub focused on the design and delivery of tailored learning pathways. This includes the launch of national development programmes, customised training courses, internship placements, and active participation in initiatives such as the Financial Job Centre and NAFIS. These programmes will not only support the recruitment and retention of Emirati talent but also enhance the capabilities of current employees to meet evolving market demands.
In recognition of its continued dedication to developing national capabilities, Al Maryah Community Bank’s Learning and Development team was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by ADGM Academy for its outstanding contribution to the UAE's national agenda.
"Through our unwavering commitment to national development, ADGM Academy continues to play a pivotal role in equipping UAE Nationals with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to excel in the financial sector. Our collaborative programmes and strategic initiatives are designed to create lasting impact and empower Emiratis to take on meaningful roles in shaping the future of the UAE economy," said Ali Khadem Al Mehairi, Senior Director of Business Enablement of ADGM Academy. "In alignment with this vision, Al Maryah Community Bank reinforces the UAE’s commitment to empowering citizens and creating sustainable employment opportunities, demonstrating a true testament to their dedication to the national agenda.”
Yacer Qureshi, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer at Al Maryah Community Bank, added: "This collaboration with ADGMA is a strategic milestone in our transformation journey. By integrating future-ready skills into our talent development roadmap, we are not only accelerating our own digital and strategic goals, but also supporting the UAE’s mission to be a global hub for knowledge and innovation. Talent is the cornerstone of transformation — and this partnership reflects our belief in building from within."
Anas Sabek, Head of Learning and Development at Al Maryah Community Bank, said: "This partnership with ADGM Academy reinforces our long-term commitment to empowering Emirati talent through meaningful, future-focused development. We are especially proud that our Learning and Development team has been recognized by ADGMA with a Certificate of Appreciation for our contribution to the UAE’s national agenda — a testament to our efforts in building impactful, community-driven programs that make a real difference."
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox