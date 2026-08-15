Al Ansari Exchange: Building stronger financial connections between India and the UAE

Blending digital innovation and human service to redefine India–UAE money transfers
India’s independence has shaped a nation defined by resilience, enterprise, and an ever-expanding global footprint. As India celebrates 80 years of independence, that footprint is evident in the UAE, where millions of Indian expatriates have helped build one of the world’s strongest bilateral partnerships through trade, investment, entrepreneurship, and people-to-people ties.
That relationship is reflected in one of the world’s busiest remittance corridors. India remains the world’s largest recipient of remittances, receiving a record $135.46 billion from overseas Indians in FY2025-26. Behind every transfer is a family supported, a child’s education funded, a business invested in, or a future made more secure.
As customer expectations evolve, so must the remittance experience. Today’s customers expect financial services that are fast, secure, transparent, and accessible across both digital and physical channels. The future of cross-border payments lies in combining advanced technology with trusted, human service, giving customers the flexibility to choose how they transact without compromising convenience or confidence.
At Al Ansari Exchange, over six decades of serving customers have shown us that trust is earned through continuous innovation. Alongside our nationwide branch network across the UAE, we have invested significantly in digital transformation, creating an omnichannel experience that enables customers to access a comprehensive suite of financial services whenever and wherever they need them.
The India-UAE partnership continues to grow stronger as both countries deepen economic cooperation across trade, investment, technology, and financial services. As India celebrates this milestone, we remain committed to delivering reliable, customer-first financial solutions that strengthen financial connectivity, promote greater financial inclusion, and support the enduring partnership between India and the UAE helping people stay connected to what matters most.
- By Ali Al Najjar Chief Executive Officer, Al Ansari Exchange