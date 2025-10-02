GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Agility and Resilience: The cornerstones of leadership in the UAE's dynamic market

Ajay Rathi shares how DX Futuretech cuts go-to-market time by up to 50% with agility

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
3 MIN READ
Agility and Resilience: The cornerstones of leadership in the UAE's dynamic market

What drives your leadership philosophy, and how has it evolved in the UAE’s dynamic business environment?

My leadership philosophy is driven by purpose, transparency, and empowerment. I believe in setting a clear destination for the team and giving them the autonomy to chart the path. Initially, I was a perfectionist who often intervened when things weren’t done correctly, but over time, I’ve come to realise that progress matters more than perfection.

The UAE’s fast-paced and multicultural business environment has taught me to stay agile, inclusive, and relentlessly forward-thinking. It’s also reinforced the importance of building trust, across teams, clients, and partners.

How do you ensure your organisation stays agile and resilient amid shifting regional and global market trends?

At DX FutureTech, agility stems from our accelerator-based delivery model, which helps reduce go-to-market time by 50 percent. We closely track market trends and adjust our offerings quickly, whether it’s incorporating Agentic AI into Salesforce or expanding into new geographies. Resilience comes from diversification, both in service offerings and client sectors, and by empowering employees to take ownership.

We regularly review our roadmap, revisit assumptions, and create space for experimentation, which keeps us adaptive in volatile conditions.

In what ways have you contributed to transforming your sector or reshaping industry benchmarks in the UAE?

We’ve positioned DX FutureTech as the go-to Salesforce implementation partner for real estate and government sectors in the UAE, a space traditionally dominated by legacy players or generic IT firms.

By developing pre-configured accelerators tailored to local industry needs, we’ve drastically reduced implementation time and costs, often delivering solutions at under 10 per cent of the cost incurred by large enterprises. Additionally, we’ve supported government departments in building optimised platforms with AI-infused capabilities, setting a new benchmark for digital public services.

What role does innovation play in your decision-making, and how do you cultivate a culture of forward thinking?

Innovation is central to every strategic decision we make. Whether it’s deploying Agentic AI in Salesforce, automating document generation, or experimenting with B2C platforms, we prioritise solutions that are scalable, intelligent, and future-ready.

Sustainability and social responsibility show up in how we choose partners, how we design our workspaces, how we treat people.
Ajay Rathi

Culturally, we promote forward thinking by encouraging risk-taking, conducting AI upskilling programs, and aligning career growth with innovation-led projects. Our belief is simple: every employee should feel like a stakeholder in shaping the future.

How do you balance profitability with sustainability and social responsibility in today’s competitive landscape?

For us, profitability and responsibility go hand in hand. We’ve embedded sustainable practices into our daily operations, from using recycled gifting and reusable glass bottles to prioritising energy-efficient technology.

Social responsibility is not a checkbox; it’s part of our DNA. We support upskilling blue-collar workers, invest in employee well-being, and create policies that ensure growth with empathy. This balance not only enhances our brand reputation but also attracts like-minded clients and employees, reinforcing long-term profitability.

Looking ahead, what is your vision for growth, and what legacy do you hope to leave behind as a business leader?

My vision is to make DX FutureTech a $200 million global company within five years, with operations across the GCC, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the US. We’re on track to launch two B2B and one B2C product, with AI at the core of everything we do.

But beyond financials, I want to leave behind a culture where people feel valued, inspired, and fulfilled. A place where innovation is not imposed but flows naturally, and where leaders are nurtured from within. If there’s one legacy I want to leave, it’s this: an organisation that proved growth and compassion can coexist, and thrive.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

How Millenium leads with innovation in UAE market

How Millenium leads with innovation in UAE market

28m ago2m read
Innovation-control trade-off challenge posed by AI

Innovation-control trade-off challenge posed by AI

3m read
Dubai's luxury property market is heading for another bumper year, with world's super-wealthy doing their part.

5 ways Dubai luxury properties grow your wealth in 2025

2m read
The US markets have seen some periodic pullbacks in recent days. Could it be heading for something more drastic?

Will US stocks see a sharp correction?

3m read