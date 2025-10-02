Agility and Resilience: The cornerstones of leadership in the UAE's dynamic market

Ajay Rathi shares how DX Futuretech cuts go-to-market time by up to 50% with agility
My leadership philosophy is driven by purpose, transparency, and empowerment. I believe in setting a clear destination for the team and giving them the autonomy to chart the path. Initially, I was a perfectionist who often intervened when things weren’t done correctly, but over time, I’ve come to realise that progress matters more than perfection.
The UAE’s fast-paced and multicultural business environment has taught me to stay agile, inclusive, and relentlessly forward-thinking. It’s also reinforced the importance of building trust, across teams, clients, and partners.
At DX FutureTech, agility stems from our accelerator-based delivery model, which helps reduce go-to-market time by 50 percent. We closely track market trends and adjust our offerings quickly, whether it’s incorporating Agentic AI into Salesforce or expanding into new geographies. Resilience comes from diversification, both in service offerings and client sectors, and by empowering employees to take ownership.
We regularly review our roadmap, revisit assumptions, and create space for experimentation, which keeps us adaptive in volatile conditions.
We’ve positioned DX FutureTech as the go-to Salesforce implementation partner for real estate and government sectors in the UAE, a space traditionally dominated by legacy players or generic IT firms.
By developing pre-configured accelerators tailored to local industry needs, we’ve drastically reduced implementation time and costs, often delivering solutions at under 10 per cent of the cost incurred by large enterprises. Additionally, we’ve supported government departments in building optimised platforms with AI-infused capabilities, setting a new benchmark for digital public services.
Innovation is central to every strategic decision we make. Whether it’s deploying Agentic AI in Salesforce, automating document generation, or experimenting with B2C platforms, we prioritise solutions that are scalable, intelligent, and future-ready.
Sustainability and social responsibility show up in how we choose partners, how we design our workspaces, how we treat people.Ajay Rathi
Culturally, we promote forward thinking by encouraging risk-taking, conducting AI upskilling programs, and aligning career growth with innovation-led projects. Our belief is simple: every employee should feel like a stakeholder in shaping the future.
For us, profitability and responsibility go hand in hand. We’ve embedded sustainable practices into our daily operations, from using recycled gifting and reusable glass bottles to prioritising energy-efficient technology.
Social responsibility is not a checkbox; it’s part of our DNA. We support upskilling blue-collar workers, invest in employee well-being, and create policies that ensure growth with empathy. This balance not only enhances our brand reputation but also attracts like-minded clients and employees, reinforcing long-term profitability.
My vision is to make DX FutureTech a $200 million global company within five years, with operations across the GCC, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the US. We’re on track to launch two B2B and one B2C product, with AI at the core of everything we do.
But beyond financials, I want to leave behind a culture where people feel valued, inspired, and fulfilled. A place where innovation is not imposed but flows naturally, and where leaders are nurtured from within. If there’s one legacy I want to leave, it’s this: an organisation that proved growth and compassion can coexist, and thrive.
