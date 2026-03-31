A Year of Momentum: How BNW Developments drives Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate boom

Key projects include Aqua Arc, La Perla, Taj Wellington Mews, FashionTV Acacia and more
Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market continues to gain global attention, driven by rising international investment, large-scale tourism infrastructure, and the emirate’s emergence as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing property destinations. At the centre of this evolution is BNW Developments, the northern emirate’s single largest private developer. The company is propelling construction across a growing portfolio of luxury and branded residential projects.
With several projects moving from enabling works into structural phases, BNW is reinforcing its position as a delivery-driven developer focused on execution, disciplined timelines and strategic partnerships. A significant portion of the company’s portfolio is concentrated on Al Marjan Island, where BNW has created one of the emirate’s largest clusters of luxury residential developments.
Key projects currently progressing across the island include Aqua Arc, Aqua Maya, La Perla, Pelagia, Taj Wellington Mews, FashionTV Acacia and Tonino Lamborghini Residences, positioning BNW as one of the most active private developers shaping the island’s evolving residential landscape.
Among the most prominent developments currently underway is Aqua Arc, a luxury waterfront project that has quickly emerged as one of the most anticipated developments in Ras Al Khaimah. The project has already crossed several early construction milestones, with groundwork and site preparation largely completed, and key engineering approvals secured. Construction teams from MAN Construction’s MASAH and the IEC Engineering Team are now fully mobilised on site and placing it on track for its planned completion. As activity on site continues to accelerate, the development is steadily moving toward the start of its vertical construction phase in the coming months.
Dr (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder, BNW Developments, said the company’s construction progress reflects a broader commitment to execution discipline. “For us, real estate has never been just about building structures. It is about building trust with every family, every investor, and every community that chooses to believe in our vision. A design may inspire people, but it is delivery that truly earns their confidence. That is why execution means everything to us at BNW. Every milestone we achieve is a reflection of the responsibility we carry toward those who have placed their faith in us. Our teams approach each project with the discipline, care, and pride of knowing that what we build today is what defines our benchmarks tomorrow.”
Construction momentum is also visible across several other developments currently underway in Ras Al Khaimah. At Taj Wellington Mews, early siteworks have been completed, and the project is now progressing into the next stage of construction, with the main contractor expected to be fully mobilised later this year. FashionTV Acacia has also progressed through its initial construction phases and is preparing to move into core structural works in the coming months.
Meanwhile, Aqua Maya is advancing steadily through its early construction stages and is expected to enter its main building phase soon, while La Perla is also moving forward through enabling works and foundation preparation, placing it on track for completion. Pelagia, another key development within BNW’s portfolio, is similarly transitioning into the next stage of construction as site preparation concludes and major works prepare to commence.
Beyond its growing presence on Al Marjan Island, BNW Developments has also expanded into RAK Central, the emirate’s emerging commercial and lifestyle district that is expected to become a major hub for business, hospitality and urban living.
One of the most notable developments within this district is the Radisson Blu Hotel and Radisson Blu Residences, a flagship project that brings one of the world’s most recognised hospitality brands to Ras Al Khaimah. The development marks a significant milestone for BNW as it strengthens its portfolio of branded residences and hospitality-led projects within the emirate.
At the same time, BNW has continued to build strategic global partnerships to support its long-term development pipeline. The company recently signed an agreement with China Railway No. 4 Engineering Group Co. Ltd. (CREC4), a subsidiary of China Railway Group Limited, a Fortune 500 global infrastructure company, further reinforcing BNW’s commitment to delivering large-scale projects with international engineering expertise and execution capability.
These partnerships reflect BNW’s broader strategy of combining global brands, construction expertise and local market insight to create high-quality residential destinations across Ras Al Khaimah.
Dr Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-Founder, BNW Developments, noted that the company’s expansion aligns closely with Ras Al Khaimah’s broader economic transformation.
“Ras Al Khaimah is entering a defining phase of growth. With large-scale tourism infrastructure, international investment inflows and visionary leadership, the emirate is rapidly becoming a global lifestyle and investment destination. Our role as developers is to contribute meaningfully to that growth by building projects that meet international standards of design, quality and execution.”
He added that the company’s focus remains on delivery-led growth. “Our philosophy is simple: launch responsibly, build efficiently and deliver consistently. Every project we undertake is approached with long-term value in mind for investors, residents and the emirate itself.”
As Ras Al Khaimah continues to attract international investors, global hospitality brands and large-scale tourism infrastructure, the emirate’s real estate landscape is evolving rapidly. Developers are increasingly called upon not just to launch ambitious projects, but to deliver them with consistency and discipline.For BNW Developments, this phase represents more than construction milestones. With a growing portfolio across Al Marjan Island, RAK Central and other emerging locations within the emirate, the company continues to expand alongside Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into a global tourism and investment destination.
With multiple projects advancing simultaneously and new partnerships strengthening its capabilities, BNW Developments signals that there are many more developments in the pipeline as it grows together with the emirate’s ambitious vision for the future.