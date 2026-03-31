“A personalised piece has emotional value that exceeds trends," says Amreen Iqbal, founder, UAE fine jewellery brand, Piece of UAE

Growing up within one of the UAE’s most respected jewellery legacies, what inspired you to create a brand that speaks so personally to individual stories?

Growing up around jewellery taught me to appreciate beauty, craftsmanship, and timeless value from a very young age. But what moved me most was not only the jewellery itself — it was the emotion behind it. I saw how a piece could represent love, memory, identity, and milestones that words sometimes cannot fully express. That stayed with me.

With Piece of You, I wanted to create a brand that felt more intimate and more emotionally personal. I wanted each design to feel like it belonged to one person and one story. For me, jewellery should never feel generic. It should feel deeply connected to the wearer — almost like a reflection of their heart, their family, their journey. That is what inspired Piece of You: turning fine jewellery into something profoundly meaningful.

Piece Of You transforms memories into jewellery. What emotional moment or idea first convinced you this concept could resonate globally?

The moment I realised this could resonate globally was when I saw how universal emotion truly is. No matter where someone is from, people want to hold onto love, memories, faith, family, and identity. Those are not regional feelings — they are human feelings.

When clients began sharing why they wanted a name, a date, a symbol, a place, or a meaningful detail captured in gold and diamonds, it became clear that this was much bigger than jewellery. It was about preserving what matters most in a form you can wear every day. That emotional connection is what makes the concept timeless and global. Trends may change, but meaning never goes out of style.

How has your experience inside a large, established jewellery empire shaped the way you build a modern, digital-first luxury brand?

Being exposed to a large and established jewellery world gave me a deep respect for quality, trust, consistency, and the long-term value of fine jewellery. It taught me that luxury is not just about aesthetics — it is about standards, integrity, and delivering excellence every single time.

At the same time, I saw an opportunity to build something more modern and emotionally direct. Today’s customer wants connection, transparency, intimacy, and a brand they can truly relate to. That is where Piece of You is different. We are digital-first, but deeply personal. I remain very present in the storytelling, the client journey, and the creative process. I believe modern luxury is not about distance — it is about closeness, authenticity, and creating an experience that feels deeply human.

Personalisation lies at the heart of Piece Of You. What does true luxury mean to you in an era where individuality matters more than status?

To me, true luxury is meaning. It is no longer about wearing something simply because it is expensive or recognisable. Real luxury today is wearing something that feels irreplaceable because it carries your story.

A personalised piece has emotional value that far exceeds trend or status. It becomes part of your identity. That is what I believe women are seeking more and more — pieces that feel like theirs in the deepest sense. Luxury should feel intentional, personal, and enduring. It should feel like it was made for you, and only you.

You remain deeply involved in every stage of design and creation. How does this hands-on approach influence the soul of each piece?

For me, being hands-on is everything. Every design begins with emotion and intention, not just aesthetics. I am deeply involved because I want every piece to carry the right energy, proportion, feeling, and meaning from start to finish.

When you are personally invested in the creative process, the piece holds a different kind of soul. It is not just manufactured — it is considered. From the smallest detail to the final finish, I want it to feel thoughtful, elevated, and deeply connected to the person who will wear it. That is what gives Piece of You its heart.

Your One Order = One Meal initiative connects luxury with purpose. Why is social impact an essential part of your brand philosophy?

Because beauty should never exist in isolation from humanity. I have always believed that if you are blessed, your work should also become a source of blessing for others.

Piece of You was never meant to be just about creating beautiful jewellery. I wanted it to stand for something deeper. Our One Order = One Meal initiative reflects that belief — that luxury can still be compassionate, and that something beautiful can also do something meaningful. To me, that is the future of modern luxury: not just what you wear, but what your purchase stands for.

Looking ahead, how do you envision personalised fine jewellery evolving as customers increasingly seek deeper emotional meaning in what they wear?

I believe personalised fine jewellery will only become more significant. We are moving into an era where people want fewer things, but they want those things to matter more. They want emotional permanence in a world that often feels fast and disposable.