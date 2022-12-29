This question is a lot like the “which came first - the chicken or the egg?!” Truth be told, research is a bit inconclusive. There’s one camp that says brush first using a fluoridated toothpaste and then use the floss to drag the fluoride through the contacts; there’s another that says floss first so the plaque is removed for the fluoride to act on the teeth from your brushing. But for any fluoride to strengthen the enamel and make the teeth more resistant to plaque-causing bacteria, the surface of the teeth needs to be meticulously clean. It’s a bit like getting paint on - regardless of the paint you use, if the surface is contaminated with dust the paint can’t stick to it!