My child has eczema. Will my child ever grow out of it?
Eczema or atopic dermatitis is a common condition in children, starting usually before age 5. It can be extremely taxing to the child not to mention the whole family.
While the exact cause of eczema is still not known it is common in children who have allergies. Food allergies may have a huge role to play. Sometime parents are able to pin point the trigger factor which worsens their child’s symptoms.
These children may have associated conditions like asthma or hay fever. This condition may run in families. Common symptoms include dryness of skin with itching especially in the folds and joints, oozing and crusting, and thickening of skin.
There can be periods when the symptoms become less or sometimes there could be flare ups.These can be alleviated to an extent by using a soap-free cleanser and applying a moisturizer within 3 minutes of having a bath. Topical steroids may be required but should be used only after consulting your doctor. It must be understood that eczema is a chronic condition.
Some children may grow out of their eczema while others may just have periods of remissions. it is advisable to seek medical help if the symptoms becomes severe.