Excerpts from an interview:

What got you interested in entrepreneurship?

Society is not complete; it is constantly evolving. Unfortunately, this means that there is always going to be a gap somewhere that remains to be fulfilled.

In my case, I saw a gap in the social entrepreneurship area of dentistry, and I knew I had to take action. It was the drive for a better society and the powerful effect it can have that got me interested in entrepreneurship.

Tell us a little about your activities in the area of social entrepreneurship.

Farbod Afrassiabi I started an organization called Points of Smile. The first stage of the initiative was to see if it was an idea worth pursuing, so I got to work contacting dentists and collecting their responses. Fortunately, the feedback was positive. I got to work seeking time and advice from dentists and raising public awareness on the importance of oral healthcare. Our next step is to plan the logistics of arranging dentists to meet with people in need.

Who are your mentors and what are the lessons they have taught you?

‘The Law of success’ by Napoleon Hill is one of my favorite books that perfectly crystallizes what made successful people different from the common man. The 16 lessons of the book are all amazing concepts, however his ideas of profiting from success and leadership are the two that have made the biggest impact on me. They are the chief objectives that I am still working on.

Tell us about Points for Smile. What made you set it up?

It occurred to me that oral healthcare had gone unnoticed in the non-profit voluntary organizations. Dental care has been seen as a luxury rather than an issue that affects millions of people worldwide. Over time, I stopped waiting for people to make the change I was waiting to see. Instead, I decided to take the first step myself.

What are the 3 major accomplishments of this organization?

When we bought the domain for Points of Smile it was an achievement as it represented the start of something big to come. The next big milestone was when we reached 100 dentists who have signed up to donate their time free-of-charge to better society. Looking forward, the next big accomplishment will be when we have our first event on Oral Health Day.

What tips can you offer students who may want to set up similar initiatives?

Have a strong WHY. A reason to push on everyday even when you may feel exhausted from the project and start questioning moving forward. Secondly, the initiative shouldn’t be about you; rather the effects it has on society. The initiative always comes first. Lastly, I recommend doing plenty of research beforehand. Find out the true underlying issue and see if any goods or services are already provided, and contact people in the field you plan to base your initiative around.