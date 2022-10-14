As a brand that’s female-founded and female-led, with over 70% of staff being female - Intellect Coffee is a brand that is passionate about more than just coffee. This month, in collaboration with the Pink Caravan, the famous Intellect Coffee C-Wagon (coffee on wheels!) will be following the caravan around to prime locations in Dubai. With every mammogram conducted, all recipients will be able to enjoy a delicious free coffee as a post check-up treat.
Working with the Pink Caravan is a meaningful collaboration for Intellect Coffee, it means partnering with a brand that speaks to the Intellect’s ethos. Launched in 2011, Pink Caravan is a cross-UAE breast cancer initiative that specialises in early detection of cancer. The initiative aims to raise awareness around breast cancer detection and screening methods.
To all the ladies out there, make sure you check out Pink Caravan throughout the month of October and don’t forget to indulge in a cup of Intellect Coffee after.
You can find us with the Pink Caravan on October 16th at the Dubai Frame from 4pm - 10pm.