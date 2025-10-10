Unlocking Longevity: Dr Elie Abirached's guide to vitality through biohacking

Fasting, rest, breathwork, and cultural awareness — the secret to recovering & ageing well
Longevity, for Dr Elie Abirached, is not a chase for endless youth. It is a pursuit of vitality, clarity, and strength at every stage of life. “Healthy ageing is not about adding years to life; it is about adding life to years,” he says. For him, wellness is about resilience — the ability to move, think, recover and stay emotionally steady through life’s changes. “A person who ages well is one who can carry their groceries at 70, make good decisions under pressure, and still enjoy the simple joys of life.”
Based in Dubai, Dr Abirached (inset) has built his career on combining modern science with ancestral wisdom. A Harvard alumnus and author of Limitless Human: Biohacking Wellness for the Middle East and Beyond, he focuses on practical, data-driven ways to help people reduce biological age and extend vitality. His approach, built around his Strain, Defend, Recover, Thrive (SDRT framework), translates longevity research into habits that fit real lives.
When asked which ancestral practice still holds up under scientific scrutiny, Dr Abirached doesn’t hesitate: fasting. “In our region, fasting has been part of our culture for centuries, especially during Ramadan,” he says. “Science now confirms what tradition always knew: fasting activates cellular repair, improves insulin sensitivity, and enhances mental clarity.” Biohacking, he explains, takes this further by refining how we fast — identifying optimal windows, smarter ways to refeed, and integrating fasting into modern routines without compromising performance.
He believes the Middle East cannot simply copy wellness models from the West. “Our environment is different,” he says. “Hydration here is not the same as in Europe. The combination of heat, air conditioning, and mineral-depleted water means we must focus on electrolytes, not just water.” He points to the rich regional culinary traditions — turmeric, cumin, cardamom — which have proven anti-inflammatory and metabolic benefits. “Even sleep is different here,” he adds. “Late-night social schedules and high evening temperatures mean we must cool our bedrooms and manage light exposure to protect our circadian rhythm.”
With the festive season bringing late nights and indulgence, Dr Abirached’s advice is simple. “Three to five minutes of intentional breathing resets your nervous system, lowers cortisol, and keeps energy stable,” he says. “Breathwork is the quickest way to restore balance, no equipment required.” For those waking up groggy after a late night, he offers another easy fix: “Prioritise hydration with electrolytes before bed, and expose yourself to bright natural light as soon as you wake up. The electrolytes help recovery, while light resets your circadian rhythm and boosts alertness.”
Dr Abirached also has little patience for fad detoxes and extreme programmes. “One trend that is overrated is extreme detox programmes. They promise quick fixes but often leave people depleted and frustrated,” he says. His prescription instead is consistency. “If there’s one thing to invest in, it’s sleep. Deep, restorative sleep is the most underrated performance enhancer, fat burner, and longevity tool we have.”
Dr Abirached’s philosophy is about empowerment, helping people understand that the path to a longer, stronger life doesn’t require gimmicks, just awareness and small daily choices. He will share these insights in the session, Longevity Simplified, at Dubai Active Show, Expo City Dubai on October 26 at 11.30am.
