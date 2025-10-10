Unlocking Longevity: Dr Elie Abirached's guide to vitality through biohacking

Longevity, for Dr Elie Abirached, is not a chase for endless youth. It is a pursuit of vitality, clarity, and strength at every stage of life. “Healthy ageing is not about adding years to life; it is about adding life to years,” he says. For him, wellness is about resilience — the ability to move, think, recover and stay emotionally steady through life’s changes. “A person who ages well is one who can carry their groceries at 70, make good decisions under pressure, and still enjoy the simple joys of life.”