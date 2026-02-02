Ujitsu revolutionises Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu's digital landscape with UAE roots

Ujitsu is building the digital backbone that connects athletes, academies, and communities
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has evolved far beyond the boundaries of a competitive sport. For millions of practitioners worldwide, it represents a way of life shaped by discipline, humility, consistency, and long-term personal growth. As the global jiu-jitsu community continues to expand, one challenge has become increasingly clear: while the sport is deeply connected on the mat, its digital ecosystem remains fragmented.
Few places illustrate both the scale and potential of jiu-jitsu as clearly as the UAE. With a strong practitioner base, institutional support, and a calendar of internationally recognised tournaments such as the Abu Dhabi World Pro and Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, the country has established itself as a global hub for the sport. It is within this environment that Ujitsu was conceived, not as a tech-first product, but as a response to a need felt by practitioners themselves.
Founded in the UAE and built by members of the jiu-jitsu community, Ujitsu was created to address a simple but persistent problem. Despite the sport’s rapid growth, athletes, coaches, and academies often operate across disconnected platforms. Training history, competition records, academy discovery, and community connections are scattered or difficult to access, particularly when practitioners travel or change locations.
With the start of 2026, the platform has seen a clear acceleration in momentum in the local market, marking the current phase as a period of expansion. This shift reflects stronger engagement from the UAE-based jiu-jitsu community, alongside faster overall development of the platform, driven by how the sport continues to mature in structure and scale across the Emirates.
At its core, Ujitsu is designed as a long-term digital infrastructure for jiu-jitsu rather than a short-term app. Practitioners can build living digital profiles that reflect their personal journey on the mat, from training activity and belt progression to competition participation. The platform allows users to discover academies locally and while travelling, connect with training partners, and stay informed about events and competitions. For coaches and academy owners, it provides tools that support visibility, organisation, and community management.
Technology plays a supportive role rather than a dominant one. Ujitsu integrates AI-powered tools that offer personalised guidance across training development, nutrition, recovery, and physical conditioning. These features are designed to complement real-world practice, reinforcing the idea that progress in jiu-jitsu is built through consistency, reflection, and time on the mat.
That philosophy is echoed by Ujitsu ambassador João Miyao, one of the most influential figures in modern jiu-jitsu and a multiple-time IBJJF world champion with a strong competitive legacy in the UAE.
“Discipline and consistency turn technique into mastery. You need a structured approach and the humility to reflect on each training session. Learn something new every day, train your mind as hard as your body, and never stop improving,” Miyao says.
People remain central to the platform’s identity. Ujitsu supports practitioners and academies of all sizes, reflecting the sport’s emphasis on mentorship, lineage, and shared growth. Rather than prioritising visibility through popularity alone, the platform is designed to give equal presence to individuals and communities across the global jiu-jitsu landscape.
As part of its growing global presence, Ujitsu continues to engage with the jiu-jitsu community through major international competitions, reinforcing its availability to practitioners and academies worldwide.
While the platform continues to expand beyond the region, its foundation remains firmly rooted in the UAE. More than a launch market, the Emirates represent the values that shape the platform: respect for the art, openness to innovation, and a strong sense of community.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox