Ujitsu revolutionises Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu's digital landscape with UAE roots

Few places illustrate both the scale and potential of jiu-jitsu as clearly as the UAE. With a strong practitioner base, institutional support, and a calendar of internationally recognised tournaments such as the Abu Dhabi World Pro and Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, the country has established itself as a global hub for the sport. It is within this environment that Ujitsu was conceived, not as a tech-first product, but as a response to a need felt by practitioners themselves.