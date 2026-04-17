The City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

Discover Dubai and beyond with curated picks for art, dining, fitness and fun
A women-only Pilates experience at Altitude Ladies’ Gym offers guided sessions that focus on strength, balance, and calm. Set within the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, the space combines expert instruction with thoughtful amenities, including a juice bar and upgraded facilities, making it an easy addition to a wellness routine.
When: Daily, 7:00am–11:00pm
Where: Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club
For more details: Visit altitudeladiesgym.com
At First Sight at The A/P Room offers a thoughtful look at collectible design, bringing together historic and contemporary works from global and regional artists.
Set within Alserkal Avenue, the exhibition explores how objects convey meaning through their materials, craftsmanship, and time, creating a quiet dialogue between past and present.
Featuring names such as Gio Ponti and Faye Toogood, the show invites visitors to experience design beyond trends, focusing instead on pieces that endure and shape the atmosphere of a space.
When: Ongoing until May 10, 2026
Where: The A/P Room, Warehouse 81, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai
For more details: Visit theaproom.com or @theaproom
Short+Sweet Theatre Dubai 2026 returns with over 50 original 10-minute plays performed by 250 artists across five weeks at New Covent Garden Theatre. Blending competition with community, the festival invites audiences to vote for their favourite performances, leading to a Red Carpet Gala Final.
Featuring largely UAE-based talent, the event offers a dynamic mix of comedy, drama, and experimental theatre, all within a fast-paced format that celebrates creativity, storytelling and live performance in one of Dubai’s most exciting cultural spaces.
When: April 18 to May 23, 2026 (weekends; Gala Final on May 23)
Where: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai
For more details: Visit dubai.platinumlist.net or @shortandsweetdxb
Fin & Bone launches interactive culinary masterclasses at its Al Barari space, offering a hands-on way to build kitchen skills. Choose between a family-friendly sausage-making session or a more refined Beef Wellington class, both led in small groups using premium ingredients.
Designed for beginners and enthusiasts alike, the sessions focus on learning by doing, making it an engaging option for couples, friends or families looking to try something different while picking up practical cooking techniques in a relaxed setting.
When: From March 17 onwards, Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 1:00pm and 3:30pm
Where: Fin & Bone, Al Barari, Dubai
For more details: Visit @finandbone.ae
Hoof introduces a curated lineup of signature drinks alongside its weekly Brew Bar, offering a more interactive way to experience specialty coffee. From clarified espresso to saffron-infused cold brews, the menu explores bold flavour combinations with a technical edge.
Every Friday, the Brew Bar showcases rotating specialty beans, allowing guests to choose origins and brewing styles. With minimalist interiors and an all-day menu, the space is suited for both quick stops and longer stays, making it a relaxed yet engaging addition to the UAE’s evolving café culture.
When: From March 17 onwards; Brew Bar every Friday; daily 8:00am–12:00am (1:00am Fri–Sun)
Where: Hoof Café, Dubai Mall, Misk, Aljada, Muweillah, and Grove Village RAK
For more details: Visit @hoof.cafe
The Laughter Factory returns with a strong April lineup led by Netflix star Robby Collins, known for his sharp, observational humour. Joining him are Valentina Danubio, John Hague and Viswajit Dilip, bringing a mix of storytelling, music and high-energy stand-up.
With an intimate setting and a lively after-party vibe, the shows offer a chance to catch international comedy talent up close across Dubai venues, making it a solid pick for a night out with friends.
When: April 17 and 18, 2026, 8:30pm
Where: Radisson DAMAC Hills and Dukes The Palm, Dubai
For more details: Visit thelaughterfactory.com, email info@thelaughterfactory.com or call 050 878 6728
The Uncommon Club launches a weekly community run at Marasi Bay, offering a relaxed, social way to start the weekend. Beginning at The Lana Promenade, the 45-minute guided run follows a scenic Dubai Canal route, with multiple pace groups to suit all levels.
Designed to feel inclusive rather than competitive, the experience ends with coffee and conversation at Bonbon Café, making it as much about connection as it is about movement in one of Dubai’s evolving waterfront spaces.
When: From March 17 onwards, every Saturday, meet at 6:45am, start at 7:00am
Where: The Lana Promenade, Marasi Bay, Dubai
For more details: Visit @theuncommonclub or register online
ReFIVE Spa introduces a seasonal line-up of cool-down rituals designed for relaxation and recovery across its Dubai locations. At FIVE LUXE JBR, the ReFIVE Elements Healing Massage offers a restorative experience led by expert therapists in a calm, contemporary setting.
Designed to help reset both body and mind, the treatments focus on easing tension and encouraging a sense of balance, making it an easy way to step out of routine and into a more considered wellness experience.
When: From March 17 onwards; Mon–Thu 10:00am–10:00pm, Fri–Sun 10:00am–12:00am
Where: ReFIVE Spa, FIVE LUXE JBR, Dubai
For more details: Call +971 4455 9964, email info@fivehotelsandresorts.com or WhatsApp +971 4455 9999
Crafty Fox introduces Texas Night, a weekly Friday dining experience built around slow-smoked meats and bold Southern flavours. The menu features brisket tacos, Angus beef ribs, pastrami and Texas sausages, alongside comfort favourites such as mac and cheese, baked beans and cornbread.
Designed for sharing, the spread suits casual catch-ups and group dinners, bringing a relaxed smokehouse-style atmosphere to Jumeirah Golf Estates with generous portions and a focus on classic barbecue techniques.
When: From March 17 onwards, every Friday, 7:00pm–9:30pm
Where: Crafty Fox, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai
For more details: Call 04 586 7767 or email craftyfox@dubaigolf.com
Description: MK Café, launched by Emirati athlete Musa Khalfan, brings a focused, everyday café experience to Al Manara Centre. Designed for efficiency and consistency, the space offers premium coffee, cold brews, matcha and a selection of fresh meals and snacks suited to busy routines.
With a clean, contemporary interior and a streamlined menu, it is built as a reliable stop for quick breaks or casual meetings, placing quality and simplicity at the centre of the experience.
When: Daily, 7:30am–7:00pm
Where: Dubai Court, Al Manara Centre, Dubai
For more details: Visit MK Café or follow @mkcafe.ae
Description: Prosper launches in the UAE as a new proptech platform bringing property listings, financing, documentation and portfolio management into one streamlined digital experience. Alongside the launch, Prosper Cares introduces a community initiative, beginning with a partnership with Furrballs Dubai to support animal welfare.
The collaboration includes a practical benefit where pet adopters receive a year of covered Ejari, alongside a digital sponsorship programme that allows residents to support rescue animals. The platform is free to use, offering a more connected and accessible way to navigate the UAE property market.
When: From March 17 onwards
Where: Available across the UAE via App Store and Google Play
For more details: Visit Prosper app platforms or @prosper.cares
Salmon Guru Dubai refreshes its “Eat Your Cocktail” tasting experience, where cocktails are transformed into edible bites using techniques such as spherification and chocolate moulding. The updated menu features five creations, including the new Curry Colada, paired with savoury dishes like yellowtail nigiri and oxtail croquettes.
Designed as an intimate, interactive experience, the tasting blends mixology and cuisine in a format that focuses on flavour, texture and presentation, offering a different way to experience one of the city’s most creative bar concepts.
When: Daily, 6:00pm–8:00pm
Where: Salmon Guru Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay
For more details: Call +971 52 814 9537 or visit @salmongurudubai
MINT Market’s Friday Special brings together a curated selection of homegrown brands at Sanderson’s Cafe, offering a relaxed indoor shopping experience. Featuring local makers across lifestyle, wellness and artisanal goods, the market creates an easygoing, community-led setting to discover unique finds and support UAE-based businesses.
With a family-friendly atmosphere and a 15 per cent discount on food and drinks, it works well as a slow Friday outing that blends browsing, socialising and casual dining in one space.
When: April 17, 2026, 9:00am–4:00pm
Where: Sanderson’s Cafe, The Sustainable City, Dubai
For more details: Visit @mintmarket.ae
Sandbox Festival returns with a three-day celebration of electronic music set along the Red Sea coast of El Gouna. Featuring five main stages and a global line-up including Dixon, Bedouin and DJ Tennis, the festival blends house, techno and experimental sounds across immersive open-air settings.
With daytime beach sessions, late-night sets and curated sound design, it offers a full destination experience that goes beyond music, drawing festival-goers from across the region and Europe.
When: May 7–9, 2026, daily from 1:00pm to late
Where: El Gouna, Red Sea, Egypt
For more details: Visit sandboxfestival.com
Sexy Fish introduces the Night Edition of its More Than Brunch, a high-energy Thursday experience that blends dining with nightlife. The evening features a share-style menu of sushi, sashimi and signature mains, paired with curated beverage packages.
As the night builds, DJ-led entertainment shifts the mood from dinner to late-night energy, with the Candy Room opening from 11pm for those who want to continue. Designed as a seamless night out, it offers a structured yet lively way to move from meal to party in one setting.
When: From March 17 onwards, every Thursday, 8pm onwards
Where: Sexy Fish Dubai, DIFC
For more details: Visit sexyfishdubai.com or call the venue
Ilios hosts DJ Bliss for a high-energy poolside session, blending house, commercial and feel-good tracks in an open-format set. Starting in the afternoon and building into the evening, the experience combines music with a relaxed social setting overlooking Surf Abu Dhabi.
Guests can move between poolside lounging and the main music space, with Greek-Mediterranean dishes and drinks adding to the atmosphere. With free entry and pool access, it offers an easygoing yet lively way to spend a Saturday outdoors.
When: April 18, 2026, from 2:00pm onwards
Where: Ilios Restaurant, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi
For more details: Call +971 2 419 8508, email reservations@iliosbeachclubuae.com or visit Platinumlist
The Green Planet Dubai marks Earth Day with a week-long programme of interactive, nature-led activities inside its indoor rainforest. Families can explore a thriving ecosystem, meet animals such as chameleons and flying foxes, and take part in eco-games, seed planting and educational sessions on conservation and biodiversity.
Designed to encourage awareness through hands-on learning, the experience offers a thoughtful way to spend time together while engaging with environmental themes in a setting that blends education with exploration.
When: From March 17 onwards; special programme April 18–26, 2026
Where: The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai
For more details: Visit thegreenplanetdubai.com
Description: bkry teams up with The Waste Lab for a hands-on Earth Day workshop focused on food waste, composting and conscious consumption. Limited to 12 guests, the interactive session offers practical insights into reducing everyday waste through simple, actionable steps.
To mark the occasion, guests can also try an exclusive Edible Flower Pot dessert, a layered chocolate and hazelnut creation designed to reflect the workshop’s theme. It’s a small, focused experience that blends learning with a thoughtful approach to food and sustainability.
When: April 22, 2026, 3:30pm–4:30pm
Where: bkry, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai
For more details: Visit @bkry.ae
Description: Monday evenings at The Market bring together live jazz and a curated dining experience in a relaxed terrace setting. Soulful performances set the tone, while guests can explore dishes from some of Dubai’s popular homegrown concepts, from Asian-American plates to slow-smoked brisket and rich broths.
Designed as an easy start to the week, the experience combines music, food and city views in one space, offering a laid-back yet refined way to unwind after a long day.
When: From March 17 onwards, every Monday, 8:00pm–11:00pm
Where: The Market, Dubai
For more details: Visit www.timeout.com