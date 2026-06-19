The City Buzz: Your guide to the UAE's best events

Discover the new Shio Pan Bagel at 852 Bakery, a buttery hybrid inspired by Japan’s cult-favourite Shio Pan and the classic New York bagel. Diners can enjoy it on its own or as the base for signature sandwiches, alongside favourites such as Hong Kong Pineapple Buns, handcrafted bagels and globally inspired drinks including Matcha Mango Sago and Iced Parle G Latte. The pop-up bakery by Chef Kelvin Cheung is available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery.