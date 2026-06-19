The City Buzz: Your guide to the UAE's best events

Family fun, food and culture - explore top UAE events to bookmark this June
Celebrate Father’s Day with a morning of family wellness, relaxation and dining at Novotel Dubai Gold District. Families can enjoy a complimentary yoga session, fathers receive free rooftop pool access, and guests can tuck into a special breakfast at The Spicery for Dh40 per person. Fathers also receive 50 per cent off their total bill at participating restaurants and bars across the Dubai Gold District and Dubai Deira Cluster of Hotels.
When: June 21, 2026, 7am–10.30am
Where: Novotel Dubai Gold District, Dubai
For more details: Call 055 473 5384
Mothers are invited to connect, learn and recharge at this weekly gathering hosted by Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Tribe Mama. The sessions feature afternoon tea, parenting discussions led by certified mindset parenting coach Nadia Szczesiak, and conversations on topics ranging from AI and social media to emotional resilience and family values. Children can enjoy a dinosaur-inspired movement class and soft play activities while parents take part.
When: Every Tuesday, 23 June–7 July 2026, 3pm–5pm
Where: Nayzak, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi
For more details: Visit https://www.mamatribe-uae.com/museummums
Discover the new Shio Pan Bagel at 852 Bakery, a buttery hybrid inspired by Japan’s cult-favourite Shio Pan and the classic New York bagel. Diners can enjoy it on its own or as the base for signature sandwiches, alongside favourites such as Hong Kong Pineapple Buns, handcrafted bagels and globally inspired drinks including Matcha Mango Sago and Iced Parle G Latte. The pop-up bakery by Chef Kelvin Cheung is available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery.
When: Daily, 12pm–11pm
Where: 852 Bakery at Jun’s, Downtown Dubai
For more details: Visit @852bakery on Instagram or order in store or via Deliveroo under Liu by Jun’s
End the weekend with an evening of stand-up comedy at Tipsy Tikka. The weekly event features emerging comedians, open mic performances, crowd interaction and occasional appearances by popular comedy acts. Guests can enjoy special offers including 30% off food and beverages and 40% off spirits throughout the evening, making it an ideal outing for friends, families and comedy lovers alike.
When: Every Sunday from 21 June 2026 onwards, 7pm–9pm
Where: Tipsy Tikka, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai
For more details: Call 056 414 2213
Filipino nationals across the UAE and GCC can enjoy 60% off stays at LEGOLAND Hotel Dubai this June. Families can experience themed LEGO-inspired rooms, interactive play areas, nightly entertainment, creative workshops and family-friendly activities designed for children aged 2–12. To redeem the offer, guests must use promo code PH128 and present valid proof of Filipino nationality at check-in.
When: Valid until June 28
Where: LEGOLAND Hotel Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts
For more details: Visit Legoland.ae
Legendary Egyptian composer and pianist Omar Khairat makes his Abu Dhabi debut with a spectacular orchestral performance featuring some of his most celebrated compositions and film scores. Expect an evening of cinematic music, sweeping melodies and emotional storytelling as one of the Arab world’s most acclaimed musicians takes to the stage. Tickets start from Dh206.
When: June 20
Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
For more details: Visit Etihadarena.ae
Experience an evening of music and poetry as the Cultural Foundation’s Jalsat series welcomes Emirati musician Abdulrahman Aljunaid. Blending contemporary sounds with the UAE’s rich cultural heritage, Aljunaid will perform timeless Emirati songs and pay tribute to national icons including Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Jaber Jassem. Tickets start from Dh106.
When: June 26
Where: Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi
For more details: Visit Culturalfoundation.ae
Families can explore the life and legacy of Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish at this interactive storytelling and art workshop hosted by 421. Inspired by the Noor’s Heroes children’s book series by Myrna Ayad, the session includes a live reading by the author followed by an Arabic calligraphy and typography workshop led by artist Karim El Atrache. Suitable for children of all ages, the event combines literature, creativity and cultural discovery.
When: 28 June 2026
Where: 421 Arts Campus, Abu Dhabi
For more details: Visit 421.online
Description: Beat the heat with a family day out at Times Square Center. The indoor destination offers creative workshops, STEM activities, robotics, board games, indoor adventures, fitness sessions, shopping and family-friendly dining under one roof.
Children can explore hands-on learning at StuDIYo Lab and RoboLand, while parents enjoy wellness experiences, local markets and unique retail concepts. From painting sessions and comic stores to Chillout Ice Lounge and family restaurants, there is something for every age group.
When: Daily from 19 June 2026 onwards
Where: Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
For more details: Visit www.timessquarecenter.ae or follow @timessquaredxb on Instagram