The City Buzz: Your guide to the UAE’s best events

This October, The H Dubai transforms into a haven of flavour, wellness, and celebration. From indulgent Pinktober cakes at The Gallery and rejuvenating spa rituals at Santai Spa, to vibrant happy hours and themed dining at Eat & Meat and H Bar, the month is packed with experiences to savour and share. Highlights include the Mixologist Masterclass for cocktail enthusiasts, the Soothe & Savor spa-and-dine escape, and Reset in Pink, a 65-minute massage experience dedicated to wellness and awareness. Guests can also unwind with Dip & Dine pool days, cigar and whiskey nights at Diademas Lounge, or stay in style with special Stay & Save packages offering discounts, dining vouchers, and late check-outs. Whether you’re after self-care, celebration, or simply great food, The H Dubai has something for everyone.