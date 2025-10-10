The City Buzz: Your guide to the UAE’s best events

Stay in the know with the UAE’s most exciting events and experiences
Get ready for the ultimate fitness weekend as the Dubai Muscle Show 2025 returns for its ninth edition at Expo City Dubai. The region’s largest fitness and bodybuilding event will unite more than 40,000 fans, 2,000 athletes, and over 400 brands for three action-packed days of competitions, workouts, and star appearances. Taking the spotlight this year is six-time Mr. Olympia Chris Bumstead, joined by legends Big Ramy, Kai Greene, Flex Wheeler, Jeremy Buendia, and Dennis James, who will headline the Dubai Muscle Talks stage.
Expect high-octane contests like the Dubai Muscle Classic and HYROX365 powered by GymNation, alongside martial arts tournaments and athlete meet-and-greet sessions. From cutting-edge training gear to the latest supplements, this event is a must for fitness enthusiasts and professionals alike.
When: October 24–26, 2025, 10am–7pm
Where: South Halls, Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai
Contact: www.dubaimuscleshow.com
This October, COYA Dubai transforms into an immersive gallery with Whispers of Memory, a hauntingly beautiful showcase by Emirati artist Marwa Hashim. Launching in sync with Halloween, the installation reimagines ordinary objects—mirrors, clocks, typewriters, and books—as vessels of memory and nostalgia. With her background in graphic design and illustration, Marwa creates a dreamlike world where shadows, reflections, and forgotten performances evoke the eerie charm of a vintage circus. Visitors can explore this poetic fusion of art and storytelling while enjoying COYA’s acclaimed Peruvian dining experience.
When: From October 15, 2025, onwards
Where: COYA Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah
Contact: www.coyarestaurant.com/en/dubai
Topgolf Dubai Leagues are back, turning Tuesday nights into four weeks of friendly competition, big laughs, and swinging energy. Teams of 4–6 players can take over a private bay for three hours of unlimited gameplay starting at 7pm. With categories for both casual players and competitive golfers, the leagues offer prizes, welcome packs, and a 10% discount on food and drinks. Whether you’re in it for the scorecard or the social buzz, it’s the perfect midweek escape with your crew.
When: October 14 – November 4, 2025 (Every Tuesday, 7pm)
Where: Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club
Contact: topgolfdubai.ae/leagues | +971 4 371 9999
In a powerful gesture for World Mental Health Day, GymNation is removing all weights from select UAE gyms on October 10 to remind members to “lift the weight off their mind.” The initiative, created in partnership with mental health organisation Sage, swaps barbells for mindfulness, offering drop-in mental fitness classes that combine themed workouts like HIIT, Zumba, and Bodypump with guided mental health talks and Q&A sessions. Open to both members and the public, the sessions aim to highlight the link between physical and mental wellbeing—encouraging everyone to check in, not just work out.
When: October 10, 2025 (Evening sessions at 6pm, 6:45pm, and 7:45pm)
Where: GymNation Downtown Dubai, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Bur Dubai
Contact: www.gymnation.com
Step into NYSA by Zenon, Dubai’s newest nightlife destination at Kempinski Central Avenue, where art, music, and technology collide. Hidden within Zenon—Dubai’s first AI-driven dining concept—this intimate speakeasy for 200 guests offers a futuristic escape inspired by Dionysus, the Greek god of revelry. Expect a multisensory experience with holographic projections that visualise DJ brainwaves, live instrumental acts, and a musical blend of electronic, Afro beats, and organic house. The menu pairs Mediterranean flair with Asian precision, featuring sushi, caviar, and bold sharing plates. More than a night out, NYSA by Zenon is an immersive journey through sound, light, and taste.
When: Open daily, 7pm–3am
Where: NYSA by Zenon, Kempinski Central Avenue, Downtown Dubai
Contact: www.zenonrestaurant.com | +971 4 123 4567
Dubai’s biggest comedy celebration returns with a packed weekend lineup across Dubai Opera and Mall of the Emirates. Expect international stars, regional favourites, and nonstop laughter from October 10–12. Highlights include Mo Amer’s back-to-back English shows at Dubai Opera, Paul Taylor’s bilingual “Le French Bashing,” and Bin Swelah & Friends bringing Arabic stand-up to Playhouse Studio. Saturday features Amer Zahr’s sharp political humour, while Ahmed Saif takes on influencer culture with wit and heart. On Sunday, the laughter continues with Zakir Khan at Coca-Cola Arena, Gaurav Kapoor’s Hindi set at Dubai Opera, and Brother From Another Mother featuring South Africa’s Riaad Moosa and Joey Rasdien. With performances in English, Arabic, Hindi, French, and Russian, this is one weekend guaranteed to keep every crowd in stitches.
When: October 10–12, 2025 (Various showtimes)
Where: Dubai Opera, Mall of the Emirates, Coca-Cola Arena
Contact: www.dubaicomedyfest.ae
As the weather cools, AURA Skypool unveils its ultimate wellness season with sunrise yoga, sound healing, and a lineup of high-energy fitness events in collaboration with Longevity Wellness Hub, CRANK, and the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Highlights include SKYROX on October 18 and November 22—a Hyrox-inspired challenge high above the city that tests strength, speed, and endurance with prizes for top performers. On November 15, Tri in the Sky returns for its third edition, blending swimming, cycling, and running in a breathtaking multi-discipline event from dawn to afternoon. Designed to energize body and mind, AURA’s sessions redefine fitness with views that inspire.
When: SKYROX – October 18 & November 22, 2025 (7am & 8am); Tri in the Sky – November 15, 2025 (5am–2pm)
Where: AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah
Contact: www.auraskypool.com
Boo Boo Laand, Dubai’s luxury soft play wonderland in The Dubai Mall, is turning one—and it’s celebrating with a week-long Carnival Celebration packed with shows, games, and surprises. From October 12–19, families can enjoy daily performances including The Magic Show with Levitation, a Frozen Adventure with Elsa, Disco Party with DJ Julia, and a Fairy Tale Ballet. Kids can meet favourite characters like Moana, Maui, and the Incredible Hulk, join hands-on activities such as cooking and science experiments, and try their luck at classic carnival games. With live jugglers, magicians, raffles, and photo ops, every day promises a new dose of fun and imagination.
When: October 12–19, 2025 (Daily shows and themed events)
Where: Boo Boo Laand, The Dubai Mall, Dubai
Contact: +971 50 189 8140 | www.booboolaand.com
From October 16 to November 16, Dubai Cares brings back its annual culinary campaign Taste of Giving, rallying the UAE’s food and beverage community to fund school meals for children in need worldwide. The initiative unites top restaurants, cafés, and food brands— including Al Beiruti, Tashas Group, Americana Foods, Risen Café, and The Maine—each pledging a portion of their proceeds to Dubai Cares’ school feeding programs. Every dirham raised provides one nutritious meal, turning dining out into a meaningful act of generosity. Guests can support the cause simply by visiting participating venues and enjoying their favourite dishes. Together, the UAE community can help ensure that no child must choose between learning and eating.
When: October 16 – November 16, 2025
Where: Participating restaurants and cafés across the UAE
Contact: www.dubaicares.ae/supports-us/tasteofgiving
Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi is bringing back its adrenaline-pumping Roof Walk experience for 2025, offering guests the rare chance to stroll atop the world’s largest Ferrari logo. This guided adventure delivers unbeatable panoramic views of Yas Island while adding a dose of thrill to your day. Open to Ferrari fans, adventure lovers, and families, each session hosts up to eight guests for an intimate, unforgettable experience high above the park’s iconic red roof. After your walk, explore Ferrari World’s 43 rides and attractions, from record-breaking coasters to its Ferrari-themed Esports arena.
When: Daily, 10:30am–7:00pm (timings may vary with weather)
Where: Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Contact: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com | Tickets from Dh85 (park visitors) / Dh125 (non-visitors)
Bâoli Dubai is back in season with an electrifying October lineup at J1 Beach, featuring international DJs, themed nights, and a glamorous Halloween takeover. Highlights include Essence of Time on October 10, Mel Bundo’s Dubai debut on October 14, Ange Palmer on October 17, and Nico de Andrea on October 24. The month closes with Sasson’s Kabuki Noir on October 31, a Halloween spectacle fusing Afro-Latin beats and Bâoli’s signature drama. Also launching this month is Therapy Sundays on October 19—a golden-hour sundowner ritual blending music, Mediterranean dining, and Riviera-inspired energy. Expect cinematic house, deep grooves, and Dubai’s most stylish crowd.
When: October 10–31, 2025 (Selected nights from midnight–2am; Therapy Sundays launch October 19)
Where: Bâoli Dubai, J1 Beach, Dubai
Contact: +971 4 491 5500 | www.baoli-restaurant.com | @baoli.dubai
Turn your dream home into reality with the Dubai Home Festival (DHF) 2025, running until October 16 across the city. Shoppers can enjoy massive discounts of up to 75% off on furniture, home décor, appliances, and accessories from leading brands. Beyond unbeatable deals, DHF offers expert-led design workshops, interior styling sessions, and special in-store events to inspire your next home makeover. Lucky shoppers also stand a chance to win exciting prizes through exclusive raffles and spend-and-win promotions. Whether you’re furnishing a new home or refreshing your space for the season, DHF brings together value, creativity, and design expertise under one roof.
When: October 3–16, 2025
Where: Participating malls and stores across Dubai
Contact: www.dubaihomefestival.com | @DubaiFestivals
Dubai’s biggest Festival of Lights returns from October 17 to 26, bringing together the best of Indian culture, community, and celebration. The city will dazzle with fireworks, cultural shows, shopping deals, and culinary delights as residents and visitors come together to mark Diwali.
The highlight of the celebrations is Noor: Festival of Lights, held from October 17 to 19 at Al Seef, where the historic waterfront transforms into a hub of light and culture. Expect traditional music and dance performances, poetry readings, storytelling, and workshops on rangoli-making and drumming. The festival will culminate in a breathtaking fireworks display at 9pm on opening night.
More fireworks follow at Global Village on October 18, 19, 24, and 25 at 9pm. Across Dubai, shoppers can enjoy major discounts on gold, jewellery, décor, sweets, and gifts, while food lovers can indulge in special Diwali menus at more than 400 Indian restaurants.
When: October 17–26, 2025 (Various timings)
Where: Al Seef, Global Village, and locations across Dubai
Throughout October, carine by Chef Izu Ani invites guests to turn every meal into an act of compassion. In partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, the acclaimed French-Mediterranean restaurant will dedicate two tables daily to support cancer research during Women’s Cancer Awareness Month. Guests can reserve one of these special tables for AED 100, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the foundation’s initiatives. Whether you visit for lunch, dinner, or weekend breakfast, this is a chance to enjoy carine’s signature flavours while making a meaningful difference.
When: Until November 30, 2025 (Lunch, dinner, and weekend breakfast)
Where: carine, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai
Contact: www.dubaigolf.com/carine | +971 4 417 9885
This October, PEOPLE adds purpose to dessert with its limited-edition Pink Rose Panna Cotta created in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Inspired by Emirati flavours, the dessert blends rose falooda, double cream, saffron caviar, and pistachio for a delicate twist on the café’s signature Aseeda Panna Cotta. Available all day through October, 25% of proceeds will be donated to charities supporting women affected by breast cancer. It’s a sweet way to indulge and give back while enjoying PEOPLE’s warm, community-driven atmosphere.
When: Until October 31, 2025 (Available all day)
Where: PEOPLE, Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai
Contact: +971 58 900 8900 | @people__ae
In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Activate at City Centre Mirdif is teaming up with lululemon, FitnGlam, and Medcare Medical Centre for a month-long celebration of fitness and wellness. Ladies can enjoy exclusive ladies-only sessions on October 9 and 23, from 6–9pm, taking over the world’s first active gaming experience with over 50 games and 100 levels.
For a mindful twist, join Pilates x Activate sessions inside the interactive Mega Grid room—limited to 14 guests per class—featuring a 50-minute mat pilates workout followed by 60 minutes of gaming for AED 150. Guests will also receive complimentary and discounted health consultations through Medcare.
When: October 9 & 23, 2025 (6–9pm); Pilates x Activate sessions throughout October
Where: Activate, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai
Contact: booking.playactivatemena.com
This October, The H Dubai transforms into a haven of flavour, wellness, and celebration. From indulgent Pinktober cakes at The Gallery and rejuvenating spa rituals at Santai Spa, to vibrant happy hours and themed dining at Eat & Meat and H Bar, the month is packed with experiences to savour and share. Highlights include the Mixologist Masterclass for cocktail enthusiasts, the Soothe & Savor spa-and-dine escape, and Reset in Pink, a 65-minute massage experience dedicated to wellness and awareness. Guests can also unwind with Dip & Dine pool days, cigar and whiskey nights at Diademas Lounge, or stay in style with special Stay & Save packages offering discounts, dining vouchers, and late check-outs. Whether you’re after self-care, celebration, or simply great food, The H Dubai has something for everyone.
When: Throughout October 2025
Where: The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
Contact: +971 4 501 8888 | www.hhoteldubai.com/offers
This October, SHI Hospitality Group—the name behind SHI, MOLI, and MEI—joins the Pink October campaign to support breast cancer research in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation and IACAD. From October 1 to 31, each restaurant will feature a special Pink Menu marked with the pink ribbon symbol, donating 10% of proceeds from selected dishes and mocktails to breast cancer research. At SHI, enjoy Snow Crab, Wok-Seared Guiling Lobster, and Kalamansi Mandarin Yuzu Kumquat mocktail. MOLI features Spicy Eggplant Dumplings, Chicken in Black Bean Sauce, and Coffee Profiteroles, while MEI offers Salmon Rice Cake, Whole Lobster in Black Bean Sauce, and Pavlova. Every bite contributes to a meaningful cause—making dining out both indulgent and impactful.
When: Until October 31, 2025
Where: SHI, Bluewaters Island | MOLI, Dubai Hills Mall | MEI, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai
Contact: @shihospitalitygroup
This October, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai joins the Annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign by More Cravings and the Marriott Business Council to support the Al Jalila Foundation. Guests can dine for a cause with two exclusive experiences. Enjoy a Pinktober Afternoon Tea at La Farine Café & Bakery, featuring berry-infused bites like strawberry macarons, ruby chocolate tarts, and deviled eggs for AED 119 per person or AED 199 per couple. Or brunch in style at the Wanderlust Party Brunch – Pinktober Edition, a lively Saturday celebration packed with global cuisine and upbeat vibes, priced at AED 299 for ladies and AED 349 for gentlemen. AED 5 per guest will be donated directly to Al Jalila Foundation in support of breast cancer research and awareness.
When: Throughout October 2025
Where: JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay
Contact: www.jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com | +971 4 414 0000
From October 17 to 26, Dubai lights up for Diwali, the city’s grand celebration of the Festival of Lights. Enjoy a week of spectacular fireworks, traditional music and dance performances, diya painting, and rangoli workshops perfect for families. Shop dazzling deals on gold, diamond, and pearl jewellery across Dubai’s famous gold districts or browse Diwali markets filled with décor, candles, sweets, and gifts. More than 400 Indian restaurants across the city will serve festive set menus and regional delicacies to mark the occasion. Whether you’re watching the sky glow over the Dubai Creek, dining with loved ones, or shopping for festive treasures, Diwali in Dubai promises a celebration filled with colour, flavour, and joy.
When: October 17–26, 2025
Where: Across Dubai – major malls, gold souks, and dining destinations
Contact: www.visitdubai.com | @CelebrateDubai
