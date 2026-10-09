The bridal countdown: How to plan skin, body and wellness in the final 12 weeks

SKIN111 (www.skin111.com) is a doctor-led aesthetics and wellness clinic in DIFC and Palm Jumeirah Mall in Dubai and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. Its bridal programmes bring skin, body, hair, intimate wellness and IV therapy together under one roof, pairing technologies such as BBL, MOXI, Ultherapy and Emsculpt NEO with one doctor-built plan around the wedding calendar, treated as a countdown so every treatment has time to work.