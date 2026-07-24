Russian expat’s new philosophy: Lasting success comes from working with time

Ilia Sheludiakov argues the key to success is making time your ally
Dubai-based investor and entrepreneur Ilia Sheludiakov is known for an extraordinary personal transformation that saw him lose 47 kilograms in two years. Now, the Russian expat wants the conversation to move beyond weight loss.
With the release of his debut book, Temporalism: Make Time Your Ally, Sheludiakov introduces a philosophy he believes can reshape the way people approach everything from careers and health to wealth and relationships.
Rather than offering another productivity manual, Temporalism argues that the biggest obstacle to personal growth in our relationship is time itself.
“Most people spend their lives fighting time. They fear running out of it, regret wasting it and feel overwhelmed by its speed. Temporalism offers a different perspective, one, where time is not an enemy to defeat but a force that can be consciously directed through intentional choices and consistent action,” said Sheludiakov.
Drawing on philosophy, psychology, behavioural science and his own experience as an investor, the book champions long-term thinking over instant gratification. It suggests that meaningful change comes not through dramatic breakthroughs, but through small, consistent decisions that compound over time.
When people stop treating every decision as an emergency and begin thinking beyond immediate results, they create the conditions for lasting progress.Ilia Sheludiakov
Temporalism is a philosophy rooted in both business and life. Sheludiakov believes the same principles that create long-term investment returns can help people build healthier habits, stronger relationships and greater purpose.
“My journey reflects that belief,” he said. “Even with my weight loss, the transformation was never about finding a quick fix but about understanding how patience and consistency produces lasting results,” Sheludiakov explained.
He added: “Temporalism: Make Time Your Ally explores why life appears to speed up as we age, how regret develops when people live reactively instead of intentionally, and why consistency almost always outperforms intensity.”
“The goal isn’t to control time but to build a healthier relationship with it. When people stop treating every decision as an emergency and begin thinking beyond immediate results, they create the conditions for lasting progress,” Sheludiakov said.
The launch also marks a milestone in the author’s growing literary journey. Sheludiakov will present Temporalism: Make Time Your Ally at the Sharjah International Book Fair this year. He will be joining one of the world’s largest gatherings of authors and publishers as he introduces his philosophy to an international audience.
Aimed at entrepreneurs, professionals experiencing burnout and anyone searching for greater clarity, the book arrives at a time when productivity culture often rewards speed over substance.
Sheludiakov’s message is refreshingly different: slow down, think further ahead and recognise that life’s biggest achievements rarely happen overnight.
In an era obsessed with instant results, Temporalism: Make Time Your Ally makes the case that the most powerful advantage may simply be learning to work with time instead of constantly racing against it.
Follow @sheludiakovvv on Instagram