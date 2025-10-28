Reema Al Khatib bestowed with a coveted award at the Dubai Positive Women Award

Event brought together top women leaders from real estate, retail, fashion & key sectors
In a dazzling event that brought the stars to Earth, entrepreneur Reema Al Khatib, based in Dubai, commanded the stage at the Positive Women Award, taking home the greatly desired trophy during the grand ceremony held at the Burj Al Arab on October 16, 2025. This award recognises Reema Al Khatib’s status as a visionary leader and a trailblazer in the world of high-fashion footwear.
The Positive Women Award 2025, hosted by Fabi Saad, a distinguished Brazilian businesswoman and advocate for female empowerment, celebrated women who are redefining leadership and innovation across multiple industries.
The event brought together an elite circle of influential figures from sectors such as real estate, retail, fashion, legal services, interior design, travel & tourism, and finance. It was an evening that honored determination, creativity, and the undeniable impact of women shaping today’s global business landscape.
Reema Al Khatib, founder and owner of Tigre Rosa, stood out as an embodiment of grace and ambition. Her luxury footwear brand has been steadily gaining international recognition for its exquisite craftsmanship and empowering philosophy — “where luxury meets feminine power.”
Designed and crafted in Italy, Tigre Rosa seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern confidence, becoming the go-to choice for women who lead, inspire, and leave a mark wherever they go.
The synergy between the Positive Women Award and Tigre Rosa’s vision could not be more fitting. Both stand for empowerment, sophistication, and strength — qualities that define the modern woman.
Just as Tigre Rosa shoes are designed for women who walk boldly into fashion shows, boardrooms, red carpets, and life itself, the award honors women who walk their own paths with resilience and grace.
In her acceptance speech, Reema Al Khatib emphasised the importance of women supporting each other in business and beyond, that a woman should be balanced with strength and femininity.
She shared that Tigre Rosa was born not only from a passion for design but from a mission to celebrate and inspired the strength, beauty, and individuality of every woman. Her journey reflects how perseverance, creativity, and vision can turn a dream into an international success story.
As Dubai continues to rise as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, women like Reema Al Khatib are shaping the narrative — proving that empowerment and elegance are not just ideals but living realities. Through Tigre Rosa, she continues to inspire a new generation of women to walk with purpose, confidence, and style.
For more information, please contact: https://www.instagram.com/reemaalkhatibofficial/
