Realistic Thrillers: Balancing action, emotion, and authenticity in crime fiction

When I was younger, I was told writers are daydreamers who invent characters they secretly want to be. I put that to Shaw and ask if it is true. He partly agrees. His first protagonist, Aidan Snow, borrows heavily from his own life. Same city. Similar work. “When you start writing, you often write what you know,” he says. Over time, the resemblance fades. Characters grow independent. They absorb observation. They become composites of people encountered, studied, imagined.