Treat your loved ones to an unforgettable experience with Intellect’s ultimate home café experience – the C-Wagon.
The first of its kind in Dubai, the C-Wagon is a literal cafe-on-wheels, designed to bring a premium coffee experience to your doorstep.
Intellect is also launching a limited edition ‘Ramadan Menu’, featuring drinks inspired by the flavours of the Middle East. This will include a Pistachio Latte and a Date Latte - both Ramadan drinks will also be available as iced drinks.
Packages range from 1 to 3 hours with a 500 AED minimum order for 1 hour, and a 1,500 AED minimum order for 3 hours. Special packages can also be designed based on your time requirements, with the option of female baristas for female-only events.
For the coffee connoisseurs who are looking for a perfect festive gift, opt for one of Intellect’s Arabic Coffee roasts, featuring 100% Arabica beans. Choose from the Saudi Plain Edition, a light roast, full bodied coffee with a spicy and nutty character; or the Emirati Plain Edition, a medium roast with tasting notes of cinnamon, anise, cardamom and more.
Intellect’s Arabic coffees could be the perfect post-Iftar companion.
Café-on-wheels concept that can be booked via WhatsApp on 050-4669376.