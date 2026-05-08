Parenting On-the-Go: How next-gen strollers are built for real-life families

A look at how strollers help UAE babies adapt to travel and modern family life
From airport queues and café corners to compact apartments and long-haul flights, modern parenting has become increasingly mobile. Baby gear brands are responding with products designed not just for babies, but for the realities of how families live today — fast-moving, urban and constantly on the go.
In recent years, stroller and baby accessory design has shifted sharply towards portability, adaptability and ease of use. The focus is no longer simply on functionality. Parents today want products that fit seamlessly into everyday life without sacrificing comfort, safety or aesthetics.
“Parents today are rarely static,” says Karishma Rajput, Lead Manager at Stokke Middle East. “They’re moving between spaces, travelling frequently, and expect products to adapt seamlessly to that lifestyle, whether they’re out in the city or spending time indoors.”
Rajput says this changing lifestyle has influenced everything from stroller engineering to home essentials. Products are becoming more compact, lightweight and intuitive while still supporting connection and comfort for both parent and child.
For travelling families, convenience remains a major priority. Quick folding systems, portability and cabin-friendly sizing are increasingly becoming non-negotiable for parents navigating airports and busy city life.
“Portability, quick folding mechanisms and cabin-friendly sizing are essential, which is why the Stokke YOYO is a favourite for parents,” Rajput explains. “But equally, parents are thinking about how products support daily routines, from the school run to safe sleep and shared mealtimes.”
In the UAE especially, climate plays a major role in shaping what parents look for in baby gear. Heat, humidity and an outdoor-heavy lifestyle mean breathable fabrics, ventilation and sun protection are critical considerations.
Rajput points to features such as breathable materials and sun canopies as increasingly important outdoors, while inside the home, parents are leaning towards adaptable products designed to evolve with the child. From ergonomic seating solutions to sleep systems that grow with the baby, flexibility is becoming central to product design.
At UPPAbaby Middle East, the emphasis is similarly on creating products that fit naturally into modern routines.
“Stroller design today is about fitting into real life, and that’s exactly where the Minu V3 stands out,” says Ali Duhmy, Babygear Specialist at UPPAbaby Middle East. “Parents want something lightweight without compromising on quality.”
Duhmy says modern parents are increasingly looking for products that work beyond occasional travel and can function as everyday essentials.
“The Minu V3 offers a true one-hand fold, a compact design for effortless storage, and durability that holds up across airports, malls and city streets,” he says. “What truly elevates it is the advanced suspension, ensuring a smooth, stable ride no matter where you go.”
Safety and material choices are also gaining importance as parents become more conscious of what surrounds their children daily.
“In the UAE, lifestyle and climate are key considerations,” Duhmy says. “Parents are constantly on the move, often in warm environments, which is why materials matter.”
He points to low-emission, breathable fabrics as one example of how brands are adapting products to regional needs while still maintaining comfort and durability.
For both brands, the biggest innovations are often the simplest ones, the small details that reduce stress in everyday parenting.
“One innovation that has truly changed daily life is simplicity,” Rajput says. “Whether it’s folding a stroller in seconds or having products at home that grow with your child, these small details make a meaningful difference for parents navigating busy, everyday life.”
Duhmy echoes the same sentiment. “The Minu V3 proves that you don’t have to choose between convenience and premium quality,” he says. “You can have both, in one beautifully designed stroller.”