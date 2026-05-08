Parenting On-the-Go: How next-gen strollers are built for real-life families

For travelling families, convenience remains a major priority. Quick folding systems, portability and cabin-friendly sizing are increasingly becoming non-negotiable for parents navigating airports and busy city life.

“Portability, quick folding mechanisms and cabin-friendly sizing are essential, which is why the Stokke YOYO is a favourite for parents,” Rajput explains. “But equally, parents are thinking about how products support daily routines, from the school run to safe sleep and shared mealtimes.”

In the UAE especially, climate plays a major role in shaping what parents look for in baby gear. Heat, humidity and an outdoor-heavy lifestyle mean breathable fabrics, ventilation and sun protection are critical considerations.

Rajput points to features such as breathable materials and sun canopies as increasingly important outdoors, while inside the home, parents are leaning towards adaptable products designed to evolve with the child. From ergonomic seating solutions to sleep systems that grow with the baby, flexibility is becoming central to product design.

At UPPAbaby Middle East, the emphasis is similarly on creating products that fit naturally into modern routines.