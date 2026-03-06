Marjorie Raymond: Transforming emotion into monumental abstract art

Emotion lies at the heart of Marjorie Raymond’s art. The French artist, raised in Brazil and now based in Dubai, has spent more than 25 years transforming lived experience into monumental abstract works layered with sand, charcoal, stone and diamond dust. Her canvases possess an unmistakable physical presence, which explains why they now appear in distinguished private collections across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas, as well as in spaces such as Bvlgari Mansions and Villas, Atlantis The Royal Penthouse and Nammos Beach.