Why play still matters: Bringing balanced play back into childhood

At the center of the park, lays an epic, multi-story physical play structure. It’s the heart of the park; All of the attractions at Mission Play are built around this centerpiece, which features an iconic Hot Wheels orange loop that kids can climb to the top of, cross into the Barbie Dreamhouse full of surprises, or slide down a three-level Mega Bloks tower. By removing barriers that prevented children from playing freely, the flow of the park is organic to how kids run and play – freeing them to explore their different interests. Altogether, the environment signals that play is valued. Rather than competing with screens, these spaces provide a compelling alternative, one rooted in movement, imagination and hands-on engagement.