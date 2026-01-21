Why play still matters: Bringing balanced play back into childhood

As screens crowd childhood, Mission Play creates space for physical and creative play
Play is no longer the default state of childhood. Screens dominate attention, family schedules are packed and cities move fast. The time that once belonged to imagination, movement, and unstructured fun is increasingly absorbed by digital entertainment and adult-paced routines. Yet play remains one of the most powerful forces in childhood, shaping how children learn, connect, and develop confidence in the world around them.
This does not mean digital experiences do not have a role Increasingly, experts point to the importance of “balanced play” – an approach that blends the benefits of digital tools while also ensuring time for physical, imaginative, and social play. This is the gap Mission Play was designed to address, bringing balanced play to life through both physical play and interactive, real-world activities that give children space to move, create, and connect beyond screens.
Research reinforces this clearly. A Mattel study found that 81% of respondents say play has the power to improve health and wellbeing, while 85% believe it’s integral to daily life. It's how children make sense of their surroundings. Through movement, role play and experimentation, they build creativity, emotional resilience, and social skills. It’s also how they release energy and stress, creating balance in lives that are often more structured than ever before. When play is squeezed out, those benefits are harder to come by.
In many instances, the challenge is not a lack of interest in play, but a lack of space and opportunity. Many families are navigating compact living, packed calendars and constant digital pull. Free play does not always fit neatly into modern routines, and it can be difficult to find environments that feel both engaging and accessible for children.
This is where Mission Play comes in, an exclusive Family Entertainment Center themed to Barbie, Hot Wheels & Mega Bloks. Spanning over 35,000 square feet, it the center intentionally brings play into daily life by offering over 12 attractions, soft play, and weekly events alongside a brand-themed café. Parents can stop after school for an impromptu visit to decompress or plan a full day around Mission Play to burn off some energy, knowing that everything they need is under one roof.
At the center of the park, lays an epic, multi-story physical play structure. It’s the heart of the park; All of the attractions at Mission Play are built around this centerpiece, which features an iconic Hot Wheels orange loop that kids can climb to the top of, cross into the Barbie Dreamhouse full of surprises, or slide down a three-level Mega Bloks tower. By removing barriers that prevented children from playing freely, the flow of the park is organic to how kids run and play – freeing them to explore their different interests. Altogether, the environment signals that play is valued. Rather than competing with screens, these spaces provide a compelling alternative, one rooted in movement, imagination and hands-on engagement.
Each distinct zone offers multiple different types of activities. In the Barbie zone, children step into imaginative worlds that encourage creativity and self-expression, from role-play scenarios to fashion-inspired activities that let them experiment, create and tell their own stories. The Hot Wheels zone is built for action, featuring racing tracks and hands-on challenges where children can test speed, curves and stunts through integrated play. In the Mega Construx zone, children build and assemble their own creations using both small and large-scale bricks, turning ideas into structures through problem-solving and hands-on making.
Together, these zones offer a range of play experiences within one space. Children can move between areas depending on what draws their attention, whether that is imaginative scenarios, physical activity, or building and making. Leveraging iconic brands like Barbie & Hot Wheels for larger than life play, helps children recognize the worlds they are entering, as they likely have a deep connection with it, making it easier for them to engage without lengthy explanation or instruction.
Speaking about the concept, Wehbi Cheaib from Mission Play! shared: “Our goal is to create a space where children can explore different ways of playing during each visit, whether that’s building, imagining, moving or creating. The combination of our core attraction offering alongside new events and programming each month encourages a variety of options each time families join us – from regular hands on workshops to seasonal events, we are committed to the importance of play.”
While the experience is clearly designed with children at its core, it also allows for shared moments. Parents and caregivers have the choice to be present as observers and supporters, or to play with their children in a larger-than-life way. Together, parents and children can take a spin through Malibu in Barbie’s Scooter Adventure, ride the Mega Drop Tower, or take on the challenge at the Hot Wheels Battle Track.
As cities grow and childhood becomes increasingly structured, spaces that make room for play serve an important role. They recognize that play is not something children simply grow out of or fit in when time allows, but an essential part of everyday life. Providing environments where children can play freely, away pressures, helps ensure that play continues to have a place in modern childhood.
Spaces like Mission Play! are not about novelty or spectacle. They are about creating the conditions for play to happen – simply, physically, and accessibly, in a world where that space is becoming harder to find.
