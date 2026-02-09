Ladurée turns Valentine’s gifting into a winning affair with Paris flights hidden inside every macaron box

Every Valentine’s macaron box contains a Love Ticket, unlocking guaranteed rewards
Ladurée elevates Valentine’s Day gifting with a luxury-led campaign where every macaron box from its Valentine’s collection includes a Love Ticket with a guaranteed prize. Available across three curated box options, each purchase unlocks an instant reward ranging from exclusive Ladurée in-store experiences such as afternoon tea or signature treats, to luxury prizes, including return flight tickets to Paris for two, redeemable anytime in 2026.
Love is in the details, and this year, Ladurée celebrates it where it beats strongest: Paris, the city of love. Bold, sweet, and unapologetically luxurious, the limited-edition Valentine’s collection, illustrated by Guillaume Sardin, invites you to savor life and macarons with audacity.
• Heart-Shaped Macaron Caramel Ginger Black Tea | Dh15
• Macaron Gift Boxes:
• 8 Macarons | Dh158
• 15 Macarons | Dh289
• Valentine French Toast | Dh72 Brioche, raspberry lychee jam, rose Chantilly, chocolate hearts, and macaron powder
• Valentine Gift hamper | Starting from Dh599, Macarons, chocolates, and marshmallow teddy bears tailored for your beloved
• Valentine cake for 2 | Priced Dh119, A romantic, heart-shaped creation featuring a delicate rose macaron shell, layered with rose buttercream, fresh lychee and raspberry. Finished with a handwritten chocolate love note, this elegant dessert is perfectly sized for two ideal for Valentine’s Day gifting or sharing.
Whether gifting, indulging, or simply celebrating life’s sweetest moments, Ladurée Dubai turns Valentine’s Day into an unforgettable luxury experience. Because love, like a perfect macaron, is meant to be bold, beautiful, and utterly irresistible. Available exclusively in the UAE and KSA.
For more information, please visit https://www.laduree.ae or @ladureearabia on Instagram.
