Beyond the wedding: How marriage proposals are becoming the UAE’s new luxury experience business

Sector sees significant evolution in last decade says Ankur Bagga, Founder, Proposal Dubai
For decades, weddings have been one of the UAE's most important contributors to the hospitality and tourism economy. Today, however, another niche is quietly emerging as a high-value business segment in its own right, professionally curated marriage proposals.
What was once a simple dinner followed by a ring has transformed into a carefully orchestrated luxury experience involving premium hotels, private yachts, helicopters, desert destinations, photographers, florists, musicians and bespoke event designers. In many cases, the proposal itself has become the first major celebration long before wedding planning even begins.
According to Ankur Bagga, Founder of Proposal Dubai, has been curating proposals for over two decades. He says the evolution has been significant over the last decade. "Ten years ago, the proposal was simply another line item within a wedding budget. Today, it has become a standalone event with its own planning timeline, dedicated budget and personalised experience.”
Having planned more than 1,000 proposals across the UAE over the past decade, Bagga has witnessed the emergence of an entirely new customer segment. Proposal experiences today range from intimate beachfront settings to elaborate productions valued at more than AED 500,000, reflecting growing demand for highly personalised milestone celebrations.
The customer profile has evolved just as dramatically. While destination visitors continue to represent a significant share of enquiries, Proposal Dubai has also seen increasing demand from women planning surprise proposals, couples celebrating second marriages, families gifting proposal experiences, and mature couples choosing to commemorate new chapters in life.
The trend is creating commercial opportunities across multiple sectors. Luxury hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, florists, photographers, transportation providers and destination management companies are all benefiting from a category that often commands premium spending despite significantly shorter booking windows than traditional weddings.
Unlike weddings, which are typically planned months in advance, proposals are often confirmed within a matter of weeks, allowing hospitality operators to monetise premium inventory while delivering bespoke guest experiences. Seasonal demand between October and April, particularly around Valentine's Day, has also created a predictable business cycle for suppliers across the ecosystem, with floral and production costs often rising sharply during peak periods.
While the first half of 2026 saw many consumers adopt a cautious approach towards discretionary spending amid broader geopolitical uncertainty, Bagga says enquiry levels have begun strengthening ahead of the upcoming season as international travel continues to recover.
"We're already seeing renewed interest from international visitors planning proposals in Dubai for the coming months. People may postpone celebrations during uncertain periods, but they rarely cancel life's defining moments. They simply look for the right time to create them."
As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's leading destinations for luxury tourism and bespoke experiences, the proposal planning industry reflects a broader shift in consumer behaviour. Travellers today are investing not just in destinations, but in curated, emotionally meaningful experiences that create lifelong memories.
For the hospitality, tourism and luxury services sectors, this represents more than a lifestyle trend. It signals the emergence of a specialised experience economy, one where the proposal is no longer merely the beginning of a wedding journey, but a standalone business opportunity that is reshaping how life's biggest moments are celebrated.