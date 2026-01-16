Ask the experts: Why men must safeguard their future

Regular health checks and healthy habits matter, but so does having a financial safety net
I’m a 42-year-old father of two, and every November I see friends taking part in Movember to raise awareness for men’s health. It makes me think about how well I’m looking after myself and my family’s future. I exercise occasionally, but I haven’t considered what would happen if I were diagnosed with a major illness or couldn’t work for a while. How important is it for men to think about both their health and financial protection?
It’s a timely question and one many ask during Movember. Awareness has grown, yet many still underestimate the risks they face and how those risks can affect not only their well-being but also their families’ financial stability.
A recent report from a leading international life insurer highlights this. Among males, 58 per cent received living benefits for heart attacks and strokes, while 33 per cent of claims were for cancer. These numbers represent fathers, sons, and husbands who experienced serious health events and needed financial support.
Prostate cancer remains a common trigger for living benefits claims, while gastrointestinal and brain cancers appear often in death claims. Half of all male death claims were due to heart attacks and strokes, and one in four were linked to cancer. These statistics show how frequent severe conditions are for men in their 40s and 50s.
Behind the data are families whose lives shifted overnight. When a father or partner becomes ill, it’s not only their health at stake; everyone in the household feels the impact. A partner may face new responsibilities and children may sense instability at a time when they need reassurance.
This is why regular health checks and healthy habits matter, but so does having a financial safety net. Life insurance is a key pillar of protection. It offers peace of mind, knowing that if the unexpected happens, your loved ones will have the support they need to maintain their lives and focus on healing instead of financial strain.
Movember is a reminder to look at your well-being; be it physical or financial. Taking action now protects you and strengthens the security of the people who rely on you.
Can homeopathy work alongside modern medicine in chronic diseases, and what should people realistically expect in that case?
Yes, homeopathy can safely work alongside modern medicine in managing chronic diseases when guided by qualified practitioners from both systems. Conditions such as thyroid disorders, diabetes, arthritis, IBS, allergies, migraines, asthma, autoimmune tendencies, hormonal imbalance, and long-standing digestive or stress-related issues often require a layered, long-term plan. Modern medicine stabilises biochemical imbalances, prevents complications, and manages acute flare-ups. Homeopathy complements this by addressing the internal patterns that contribute to chronic vulnerability.
Its strength lies in a constitutional approach that looks not only at the diagnosis but at the whole person, emotional tendencies, stress response, sleep, digestion, thermal preference, past history, and symptom patterns. This broader understanding helps select remedies that gently encourage the body’s internal balance rather than simply suppressing symptoms.
When used alongside conventional treatment, homeopathy may help improve energy levels, emotional steadiness, sleep quality, immune response, and overall vitality. Many people report fewer flare-ups, better stress-tolerance, and a stronger sense of well-being. In conditions like thyroid dysfunction, diabetes, arthritis, IBS, and autoimmune tendencies, homeopathy does not replace essential medications such as hormone therapy, insulin, or disease-modifying drugs. Instead, it supports the body’s resilience and may help reduce symptom intensity over time.
Realistic expectations matter. Homeopathy works steadily, aiming for long-term balance rather than instant results. People may notice gradual improvements: fewer flare-ups, calmer digestion, steadier mood, better sleep, and enhanced immunity, with regular treatment. It is not a substitute for essential medication or clinical monitoring, but a supportive therapy. Used together with conventional care and clear goals, both systems can help patients experience deeper, more sustainable improvements in health.
