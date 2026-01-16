Ask the experts: Fit life insurance into your financial plan

It’s a win-win that makes your commitment to wellness even more valuable
I’m a 34-year-old male, married, and we have two young children. As the new year begins, I’ve been thinking about my financial resolutions. I want to save for my kids’ education, build an emergency fund, and eventually retire debt-free in the UAE. But honestly, I’m confused about whether life insurance should really be a priority right now. Is it something I can think about later?
While life insurance may not sound as exciting as other New Year resolutions, such as going on more holidays or starting a new business, it’s one of the most important financial commitments you can make because it safeguards all those other goals you mentioned. It’s the foundation that ensures every other resolution you’ve set for yourself, and your family can be achieved, even if life takes an unexpected turn.
Think about it: you’re working hard to secure your children’s future, build savings, and plan for retirement. But what happens if you’re suddenly not there to see those plans through? Without life insurance, your family could be left struggling with debts, daily expenses, and the loss of financial stability right when they need it most. With life insurance, those goals don’t vanish, they remain within reach for your loved ones.
A recent survey by a leading international life insurance firm revealed that 7 out of 10 UAE residents want to retire here, with dreams of debt-free living, travel, and pursuing passions. Those are inspiring ambitions, but they all depend on having a safety net. Life insurance is that net. And here’s the good news: at 34, you’re at the perfect age to secure affordable coverage.
Interestingly, many common New Year’s resolutions, like losing weight, quitting smoking, or improving fitness, can also help to reduce your cost of insurance. Insurers assess risk based on age, health, and habits. So, when you commit to healthier resolutions, you’re not just improving your wellbeing, you’re also lowering the risk in the eyes of insurers, which can translate into reduced cost to you. It’s a win-win that makes your commitment to wellness even more valuable.
So, don’t think of life insurance as something you can “get to later.” Think of it as the most selfless resolution you can make in the New Year.
I am 35 years old and have been diagnosed with urticaria/ hives and on antihistamines since long. But the issue persists. Can homeopathy help?
Urticaria, commonly known as hives, is a condition characterised by recurrent, itchy, red or skin-coloured swellings that can appear anywhere on the body. These weals may last from a few minutes to several hours and often recur over months or even years. In some people, urticaria is accompanied by swelling of lips, eyelids, or the face, known as angioedema. While antihistamines are the mainstay of treatment and help control symptoms, many patients experience only partial relief or recurrence once medicines are stopped.
The causes of chronic urticaria are often complex. In many cases, no single trigger is identified. Possible contributing factors include food sensitivities, infections, stress, hormonal imbalance, autoimmune tendencies, and altered immune responses. Emotional stress is known to aggravate symptoms in a significant number of patients.
Homeopathy approaches urticaria from a constitutional perspective. Rather than focusing only on suppressing the skin eruptions, constitutional homeopathy aims to understand the person as a whole — including physical symptoms, emotional state, stress patterns, sleep, digestion, food reactions, and personal sensitivities. Based on this individualised assessment, a remedy is selected to address the underlying susceptibility that may be driving the recurrent hives.
Many patients seek homeopathy when urticaria becomes long-standing or dependent on antihistamines. Homeopathic treatment is gentle, non-sedating, and can be taken alongside conventional medicines initially. Over time, as the body’s balance improves, the frequency of hives may reduce, and dependence on antihistamines may gradually lessen under medical guidance.
It is important to note that results vary from person to person, and treatment requires patience and regular follow-up. Homeopathy does not replace emergency care, especially in cases of severe swelling or breathing difficulty. However, when used responsibly, it can be a very good option for chronic urticaria management.
