Ask the experts: Fit life insurance into your financial plan

Urticaria, commonly known as hives, is a condition characterised by recurrent, itchy, red or skin-coloured swellings that can appear anywhere on the body. These weals may last from a few minutes to several hours and often recur over months or even years. In some people, urticaria is accompanied by swelling of lips, eyelids, or the face, known as angioedema. While antihistamines are the mainstay of treatment and help control symptoms, many patients experience only partial relief or recurrence once medicines are stopped.