How Splash's new collection brings polished tailoring to modern workday

Sharp suits, structured jackets, polished separates set the tone for smarter back to work
Splash Fashions, the Middle East’s leading fashion retailer, debuts its latest Back to Work collection, bringing together Elevated tailoring and smart-casual pieces for the modern working wardrobe.
For women, the collection balances tailoring with feminine, polished dressing. Buttoned jackets, tailored skirts and blouses offer effortless combinations for the office, while dresses provide an easy one-piece option for busy days. Modest silhouettes and considered coverage feature throughout, bringing a contemporary approach to more covered dressing without compromising on style.
Tailoring takes centre stage. Suits, structured jackets and tailored pants form the backbone of the men’s collection, with clean lines and considered fits that bring a polished finish to the working wardrobe. Designed to be worn together or as separates, the pieces move easily from important meetings to everyday office days, while accessories like ties provide the finishing touch for more formal occasions.
The collection also moves beyond traditional office dressing. Refined polos, smart-casual separates and versatile dresses bring a more relaxed feel to the working wardrobe, ideal for casual Fridays, travel days or offices with a less formal dress code.
The result is a collection that feels polished without being overly formal, bringing together the structure of tailoring with the ease of modern everyday dressing.
From the first meeting of the day to after-work plans, Splash’s Back to Work collection is designed to make a strong impression – and keep up with everything that comes after.
The Splash Back to Work collection is available now in-store and online at Splashfashions.com