“Modern abdominoplasty has evolved into a comprehensive functional restorative surgery,” says a spokesperson for Aesthetics International. “We aren't simply removing excess skin to create a flatter profile; we are performing an intricate internal reconstruction of the abdominal wall. By bringing the separated muscles back to the midline and tightening the underlying fascia, we restore the body’s structural integrity. This stabilizes the spine from the front, often resolving years of chronic back pain almost immediately following the initial recovery period.”