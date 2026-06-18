How Il Forno blends digital innovation to elevate Italian dining experience in UAE

Every branch is designed to create memorable dining experiences
Abu Dhabi: As consumer expectations continue to evolve, Il Forno is reinforcing its commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences by combining authentic Italian cuisine with digital innovation and customer-focused rewards. The UAE based restaurant brand continues to invest in technology, convenience, and value-driven initiatives that enhance every stage of the customer journey.
Over the past two decades, Il Forno has established itself as one of the country's leading Italian restaurant brands, serving guests across multiple Emirates and building a loyal customer base through quality, consistency, and hospitality. Today, the company is taking that commitment further by embracing modern solutions that deliver greater convenience and engagement for customers both inside and outside the restaurant.
With dining habits increasingly shifting toward digital channels, Il Forno has continued to strengthen its online presence through its website, mobile application, and partnerships with leading food delivery platforms. These initiatives have enabled customers to enjoy their favorite Italian dishes with ease while maintaining the same level of quality and service that the brand is known for.
From handcrafted pizzas and freshly prepared pastas to signature risottos, salads, desserts, and beverages, customers can access the complete Il Forno experience through a variety of channels designed to meet their preferences and lifestyles.
According to Hussein Abed Samhan, Chairman and CEO of Il Forno, innovation and hospitality go hand in hand.
"At Il Forno, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience we provide to our guests. Innovation is not only about technology - it is about understanding our customers and ensuring that every interaction with our brand is seamless, enjoyable, and rewarding," said Samhan.
Customer appreciation remains one of the brand's core priorities. To strengthen guest loyalty and deliver greater value, Il Forno has introduced various reward initiatives and weekly experiences that provide customers with more reasons to visit and enjoy their favorite Italian meals.
These initiatives are designed not only to reward customers but also to create memorable moments for families and friends who choose Il Forno as their preferred dining destination. By focusing on customer satisfaction and engagement, the brand continues to build lasting relationships with guests across the UAE.
In addition to customer rewards, Il Forno has expanded its digital communication efforts through social media platforms, personalized promotions, and interactive campaigns aimed at enhancing customer engagement. These channels allow the company to remain connected with its audience while introducing new menu items, seasonal offerings, and exciting experiences.
The company has also embraced modern marketing technologies and artificial intelligence tools to create innovative content and improve communication with customers. Through digital transformation initiatives, Il Forno continues to strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive restaurant landscape while maintaining the authenticity and values that have defined the brand since 2000.
Beyond technology and convenience, Il Forno remains committed to providing guests with a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Every branch is designed to create memorable dining experiences where families, friends, and colleagues can gather to enjoy high-quality Italian cuisine in a comfortable setting.
"Our guests are at the center of every decision we make," added Samhan. "Whether they visit us for a family dinner, order online from home, or celebrate special moments with us, our goal is always the same - to exceed expectations and create experiences worth remembering."
Il Forno's commitment to excellence has earned the company several industry accolades and awards over the years, further strengthening its reputation as one of the UAE's most trusted Italian restaurant brands. These recognitions reflect the dedication and passion of the entire team, which continues to uphold the highest standards of quality and service.
As part of its long-term vision, Il Forno plans to continue investing in digital capabilities, customer engagement strategies, and innovative dining experiences. The company believes that the future of hospitality lies in combining traditional values with modern solutions, ensuring customers receive the best of both worlds.
Looking ahead, Il Forno remains optimistic about the future and its ability to continue evolving alongside changing consumer preferences. Through innovation, customer rewards, and an unwavering commitment to quality, the brand is well positioned to continue delivering exceptional Italian dining experiences for years to come.