From vision to reality: Dr. Thumbay Moideen's journey in transforming UAE's medical education

This, for Dr. Moideen, is also what “going global” means. “It isn’t about flags on a map. It’s about building a brand that embodies universal values — quality, integrity, and innovation — so that whether you step into a Thumbay facility in Ajman, Africa, or Asia, you feel the same standard, the same warmth, the same commitment to excellence.” Looking ahead, he makes the vision clear: “Our goal is to prepare a truly global presence within the next five years.”