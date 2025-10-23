Gulf Cement Company joins multinational corporation Buzzi

Founded in 1977, Gulf Cement Company has long been a driving force in the UAE’s infrastructure development, producing high-quality cement products and pioneering environmental initiatives such as waste heat recovery systems and carbon emission reduction programmes. As part of Buzzi, GCC will now leverage the global expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and strategic vision to enhance operational excellence and expand its footprint across international markets.

“This integration is not just a business transaction; it represents a strategic alignment of shared values, innovation, and long-term growth,” said Buzzi. “We are delighted to welcome Gulf Cement into our family and look forward to building a stronger, more sustainable future together.”

“This partnership represents a defining moment for Gulf Cement Company,” said Sena. “We have successfully aligned international expertise with regional strength, paving the way for a new era of industrial excellence and growth.”

This move underscores Buzzi’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Middle East, one of the world’s most dynamic growth markets for construction and infrastructure.

GCC is one of the largest cement producers in the UAE, known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation. With a legacy of 48 years, GCC continues to be a vital contributor to the region’s economic and industrial development.