From Dubai kitchen to global success: The story behind Feenie's innovative plate

What began as a mother’s solution for her daughter with ADHD is now a global design hit
By the time most people have their morning coffee, Feenie has already checked her Kickstarter page three times. Not out of anxiety, but disbelief. Her creation: a beautifully designed, sectioned plate born from equal parts necessity, curiosity, and maternal instinct, had just reached its $27,000 crowdfunding goal in under 20 hours. In the noisy, overdesigned world of tableware, this was no small feat. And it all began in her Dubai kitchen.
Feenie never set out to disrupt an industry. All she ever wanted was for her daughter to eat happily.
“My daughter has ADHD and prefers her food separate,” she explains. “And as someone who grew up eating South Asian meals, I’ve always found it frustrating when roti gets soggy from curry or rice turns into a swamp on a flat plate.”
That mix of neurodivergent need and cultural practicality sparked an idea, a plate that didn’t force foods to touch or merge, but still looked refined enough for any table. “Divider plates existed,” she says. “But they were either plastic, childish, or clunky. I wanted something beautiful, something you’d proudly serve dinner on.”
The result was Feenie’s Plate, the first sectioned plate made of luxurious new bone china. Sleek, balanced, and durable, it keeps textures and flavours intact, whether you’re eating curry and roti, pasta and salad, or mezze with dips. “It’s dinnerware that finally understands how people actually eat,” Feenie says.
Launching a product is one thing. Doing it as a single mother without investors is another. Feenie had no background in manufacturing or product design. She had a 3D printer at home and sheer determination. “I’m a total luddite when it comes to tech,” she laughs. “But I started drawing, printing, and testing prototypes in my kitchen.”
When the time came to take it to the world, she turned to Kickstarter, a global crowdfunding platform that allows creators to test ideas and build community support before moving into full-scale production. “I didn’t want to put my life savings into it,” she says. “So I decided to see if people cared as much as I did.”
They did! Within 20 hours, Feenie’s campaign hit its funding goal. Backers came in from more than 40 countries, and Kickstarter awarded it the coveted ‘Project We Love’ badge, a distinction reserved for less than 5 per cent of campaigns. “It was surreal,” she admits. “It proved that good design isn’t limited by geography or culture. People everywhere understood what I was trying to do.”
At first glance, Feenie’s Plate looks minimalist — a seamless, curved design that could sit comfortably in a Michelin-starred restaurant or a family kitchen. But its engineering is anything but simple.
“It took over a year to get it right,” Feenie says. “I reached out to over 70 manufacturers. Most told me it would never work, that sectioning a fine china plate was impossible.” Eventually, one manufacturer agreed to take a chance. “They warned me it might fail. I carried all the risk. Every prototype cracked, warped, or collapsed. But I refused to give up.”
That perseverance paid off. The final product is vegan new bone china, which is strong, luminous, and sustainable. “It gives you all the quality of traditional bone china without the animal materials,” she explains. “It’s ethical luxury.”
The plate is microwave- and dishwasher-safe, made for everyday use, yet elegant enough for dinner parties. “It’s built for the chaos of real life — curry nights, picnics, pasta lunches, everything,” she says.
Feenie’s story is about representation and the power of thoughtful design.. “I’ve never believed that culture or the way you eat should be hidden,” she says. “Our tables are where stories are shared and traditions are passed down. So why should our plates be designed for only one way of eating?” The design reflects her heritage, Persian and South Asian art influences appear subtly in the curves and patterns. “You don’t often see that in tableware,” she says. “I wanted to celebrate that part of the world through design that’s proud and visible.”
Feenie’s Table, as her brand is now called, stands for something bigger than aesthetics. It’s about belonging. “When people see their own eating style reflected in design, it feels like an acknowledgment,” she says. “It tells them, ‘You’re seen.’”
The response has been overwhelming. Chefs, food stylists, and home cooks have championed Feenie’s Plate for its thoughtful design. “Food brings people together,” she says. “And so does this plate. It starts conversations.”
From curry enthusiasts to Michelin-trained chefs, fans have shared videos of the plate in action, showcasing how it keeps bread soft, rice fluffy, and sides crisp. “It’s a quiet revolution,” Feenie says. “You’re not changing what people eat. You’re changing how they experience it.”
The Kickstarter community has been equally enthusiastic. “I’ve had messages from parents of neurodivergent kids, from people who love South Asian and African cuisines, from design collectors, all saying, ‘Finally, a plate that makes sense.’ That’s been the most rewarding part.”
Feenie’s journey reflects a different kind of startup story; one without investors, pitch decks, or marketing teams. “I’m delighted and humbled by the support we’ve received,” she says.
“Our goal wasn’t just to make a plate, but to start a new design language around how people share meals — one that reflects culture, inclusion, and representation. Being backed by over 40 countries shows we’re not alone in that vision and it’s incredible to see.”
The next phase is already in motion. “If this campaign continues to grow, I want to expand the range,” Feenie reveals. “Standard dinner plates, bowls, mugs, cake stands, teapots — I’m obsessed with the idea of a full table that represents everyone.” Her vision goes beyond commerce. “I’d love to collaborate with artists and designers from around the world,” she says. “Imagine plates inspired by different cultures — Japanese minimalism, African geometrics, Middle Eastern motifs, all part of one global collection. That’s the dream.” Feenie’s goal remains simple yet radical: give everyone a seat at the table. “Food is universal,” she says. “But the way we eat is deeply personal. Tableware should reflect that.”
Feenie’s story feels almost poetic in its symmetry, what began as a way to help her daughter eat comfortably has turned into a movement celebrating diversity and inclusion at the dining table. “It started as something small,” she says. “Now it’s about community, culture, and connection.”
The irony isn’t lost on her that a humble plate, one that simply keeps curry from drowning the roti, could spark a global conversation about belonging. “I think that’s what makes it special,” she says. “It’s not about being fancy or exclusive. It’s about being thoughtful. Everyone deserves to eat their way, without compromise.”
The campaign remains open until October 31. Follow the journey on @Feeniestable or Feeniestable.com
