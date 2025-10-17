From Dubai kitchen to global success: The story behind Feenie's innovative plate

Feenie’s story is about representation and the power of thoughtful design.. “I’ve never believed that culture or the way you eat should be hidden,” she says. “Our tables are where stories are shared and traditions are passed down. So why should our plates be designed for only one way of eating?” The design reflects her heritage, Persian and South Asian art influences appear subtly in the curves and patterns. “You don’t often see that in tableware,” she says. “I wanted to celebrate that part of the world through design that’s proud and visible.”