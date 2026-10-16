From Confident Speaker to Mic-Shy: A seasoned editor's journey of self-doubt

My finest hour, however, came during a school production of Michael, based on a story by Leo Tolstoy, in which I played the title role of an angel. I had what must surely qualify as one of the strangest acting assignments. For practically the entire play, I had no dialogue. My contribution consisted largely of standing around, presumably looking suitably thoughtful and mysterious. Then, towards the end, I had to deliver a monologue so long that Tolstoy himself might have suggested cutting a few paragraphs.