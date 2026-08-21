UAE’s award-winning SKIN111 expands its aesthetic, medical & wellness experience to Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi

Doctor-led aesthetics, advanced medical treatments, personalised weight management & more
For years, patients from Abu Dhabi have travelled to Dubai to experience SKIN111’s approach to doctor-led aesthetics, advanced medical treatments, personalised weight management, IV therapy, wellness and longevity services. Now, that experience is closer to home.
SKIN111 has expanded its UAE presence with a new location at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, bringing together doctor-led aesthetics, advanced medical treatments, personalised weight management, wellness and longevity services in the capital.
Established in the UAE in 2007, SKIN111 has grown into a doctor-led aesthetic, medical and wellness brand trusted by more than 50,000 patients annually from over 120 nationalities.
Recognised among the Top 6 Aesthetic Clinics in the GCC for six consecutive years from 2021 to 2026 and awarded Best Aesthetics Clinic in Dubai at the MEA Business Awards in 2022 and 2023, SKIN111 has built its reputation around experienced medical professionals, personalised treatment planning, advanced technologies and patient-centred care.
Today, the clinic has accumulated more than 5,000 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating, reflecting the patient community it has built across the UAE.
Abu Dhabi was already a key market for SKIN111, with many patients travelling to Dubai for our medical and wellness services. Our new Yas Mall location brings this comprehensive model closer to the capital. We offer integrated care—from aesthetics and laser treatments to weight management and wellness—with treatment plans tailored to individual patient needs.
Many patients from the capital were travelling to its Dubai clinics for aesthetic treatments, injectables, laser procedures, IV therapy, medical weight management and wellness programmes.
Opening at Yas Mall brings those services closer while introducing SKIN111’s broader aesthetic, medical and wellness model to a wider Abu Dhabi community.
The new clinic offers treatment options across skin rejuvenation, pigmentation, melasma, acne scars, facial ageing, skin laxity, injectables, unwanted hair, body contouring, medical weight management, IV therapy and wellness.
Rather than operating around one speciality or treatment category, the Abu Dhabi clinic brings multiple areas of care together so treatment plans can be developed around individual patient needs.
A key part of the Abu Dhabi offering is SKIN111’s portfolio of advanced aesthetic and body technologies.
PicoWay uses picosecond laser technology to address concerns including pigmentation, melasma, acne scars, uneven skin tone and unwanted tattoos.
Fotona uses dual-wavelength laser technology across treatments including skin rejuvenation, tightening, resurfacing, acne scars and pigmentation.
For patients concerned with skin laxity and facial definition, Ultraformer MPT uses focused ultrasound energy for non-surgical lifting and tightening across areas including the face, jawline and neck, with selected body applications.
The clinic also offers HydraFacial for cleansing, hydration and skin maintenance, Candela laser hair removal, and Secret Duo for skin rejuvenation and texture-related concerns.
For body-focused goals, technologies including TruSculpt iD, TruSculpt Flex and Venus Legacy support body contouring, muscle-focused treatments, skin tightening and cellulite-related concerns.
The range of technologies allows doctors to select the treatment according to the patient’s concern rather than relying on one device for every case.
SKIN111’s Abu Dhabi offering extends beyond cosmetic procedures.
The clinic also provides medical weight-management programmes, body-composition assessment, personalised wellness consultations, IV therapy, regenerative treatments and longevity-focused care.
SKIN111 has been providing personalised IV therapy in the UAE since 2013, with medically supervised protocols developed according to individual requirements and treatment suitability.
The same personalised philosophy applies to weight management.
Rather than approaching weight loss as a single treatment, patients can undergo medical consultation and body-composition assessment before an appropriate programme is developed around their condition and goals.
This broader approach also allows different areas of care to work together when appropriate.
A patient concerned about pigmentation may require a laser treatment such as PicoWay. Someone focused on facial laxity may be considered for Ultraformer MPT, injectables or skin boosters. A patient focused on weight and body composition may require medical assessment alongside a structured weight-management programme and selected body treatments.
The objective is not to provide every patient with more treatments, but to give the medical team more appropriate options when building an individual treatment plan.
As SKIN111 has evolved, its treatment portfolio has expanded across aesthetic medicine, laser and energy-based procedures, injectables, medical weight management, body contouring, IV therapy, regenerative treatments, wellness, longevity and advanced diagnostics.
What connects these services is a consistent approach: consultation, medical suitability and personalised treatment planning before selecting a procedure or technology.
The Yas Mall location represents a wider commitment to bringing SKIN111’s established model of personalised, doctor-led care to the Abu Dhabi community.