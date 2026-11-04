Six Canadian University Dubai researchers recognised among world's top 2 per cent scientists

2026 Stanford-Elsevier listing highlights excellence across AI, business, energy, medicine
Six researchers from Canadian University Dubai (CUD) have been recognised in the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier World's Top 2 per cent Scientists list, an internationally renowned citation database identifying influential researchers across a broad range of scientific disciplines. The six CUD researchers cited in this year's list are Dr Firuz Kamalov, Dr Mohammadnoor Injadat, Dr Jamid Ul Islam, Dr Syed Zamberi Ahmad Bin Ahmad, Dr Ikhlaas Gurrib, and Dr Malcolm Price.
Recognising researchers whose scholarly contributions have attracted significant attention and influence within their respective fields, the Stanford-Elsevier list evaluates researchers using a comprehensive analysis of scientific publications and citation data, incorporating six key indicators. The achievement reinforces CUD's global academic standing, which includes its ranking of eighth worldwide for International Faculty Ratio in the QS World University Rankings 2027.
Acknowledged in the listing for his research in artificial intelligence and image processing, Dr Kamalov works at the intersection of mathematics and machine learning, with particular expertise in feature selection, learning from imbalanced data, time-series forecasting, and medical applications of artificial intelligence. With more than 150 published papers and close to Dh9 million in research funding, his work includes a Dubai Future Foundation-funded project exploring dementia detection through explainable artificial intelligence.
Also recognised in the domain of artificial intelligence and image processing, Dr Injadat features in the Stanford-Elsevier World's Top 2 per cent Scientists list for the fourth consecutive year. His research focuses on optimized machine learning for intelligent systems, and he has published in leading international journals, including IEEE Transactions on Network and Service Management, Artificial Intelligence Review, and Knowledge-Based Systems, and received nearly 3,000 citations on Google Scholar.
Dr Islam features in this year's listing among the top 2 per cent of scholars in marketing. He is internationally recognized for his research in customer engagement, consumer behaviour, corporate social responsibility, and digital business. His work has appeared in leading international journals, and he has received two Emerald Literati Network Awards, acknowledging the quality and impact of his scholarly contributions.
Recognised for his research in business and management, Dr Ahmad has developed an extensive body of work covering firm evolution, growth strategies, technological and organizational innovation, digital business, social networks, and entrepreneurship management. His recent research examines how artificial intelligence, innovation, and big data are transforming organizations, helping businesses understand how emerging technologies can strengthen performance, competitiveness, and long-term growth.
Reflecting his recent investigation into the complex relationships across financial markets and asset classes, including energy markets, Dr Gurrib has been recognized for his research in the field of energy, contributing to a deeper understanding of market dynamics, risk, and the financial implications of interconnected global systems. His broader specializations include international financial markets, asset pricing, portfolio management, volatility forecasting, financial interconnectedness, and event studies.
With a publication record of more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific articles, Dr Price has been recognised for his extensive research in general and internal medicine. His work has appeared in internationally respected journals, including Nature Medicine, BMJ, The Lancet Infectious Diseases, International Journal of Epidemiology and American Journal of Epidemiology. He has served as principal investigator or co-investigator on 15 externally funded research grants and consulted for the World Health Organization.
The Stanford-Elsevier listing comes on the back of the SciRank Global Scientific Index & Scientist Ranking earlier this year, which named Dr Ahmad and Dr Islam among the world's top 5 per cent of scientists.
Speaking about the recognition, Professor Karim Chelli, President and Vice Chancellor of Canadian University Dubai, said, "This prestigious recognition places our six colleagues among a distinguished global community of researchers whose scholarship is influencing their fields. It brings honour to Canadian University Dubai and reflects the intellectual calibre and international reach of our faculty. I congratulate our colleagues on an achievement earned through sustained dedication to advancing knowledge. As a university, our ambition is to bring this depth of expertise into an educational experience that inspires students to think critically and pursue ideas with confidence. This distinction strengthens CUD's standing in the international academic community and reinforces our commitment to scholarship that contributes to society."