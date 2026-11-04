Six Canadian University Dubai researchers recognised among world's top 2 per cent scientists

Speaking about the recognition, Professor Karim Chelli, President and Vice Chancellor of Canadian University Dubai, said, "This prestigious recognition places our six colleagues among a distinguished global community of researchers whose scholarship is influencing their fields. It brings honour to Canadian University Dubai and reflects the intellectual calibre and international reach of our faculty. I congratulate our colleagues on an achievement earned through sustained dedication to advancing knowledge. As a university, our ambition is to bring this depth of expertise into an educational experience that inspires students to think critically and pursue ideas with confidence. This distinction strengthens CUD's standing in the international academic community and reinforces our commitment to scholarship that contributes to society."