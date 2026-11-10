NBQ ranks among world’s top performing banks in 2026 by Forbes

National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) has been ranked fifth globally among small banks in the Forbes’ World’s Top Performing Banks 2026 ranking, produced in partnership with market research firm Statista.

NBQ’s ranking places it among the top-performing financial institutions in the world and ahead of 144 other banks in the small-bank category, which included 149 banks. The recognition reflects NBQ’s strong financial performance, resilient balance sheet, disciplined risk management and consistent focus on sustainable, long-term growth.

The small-bank category comprised institutions with assets less than $10 billion (Dh36.7 billion). Overall, the 2026 ranking featured 500 banks from 89 countries.

Evaluated on four key dimensions

Forbes’ ranking evaluated banks across four key dimensions including profitability, growth and earnings quality, capital and funding resilience, and asset quality and efficiency. It is based on objective financial data, drawing on information from leading data providers, including the S&P Capital IQ platform, desk research and data submitted by banks through Forbes.com. This approach was designed to ensure that the evaluation reflected the most recent available financial information.

To qualify for the ranking, banks were required to be licensed deposit-taking institutions with lending activities serving retail or corporate clients. They were also required to report under reconcilable national accounting standards, publish audited financial statements for their most recent fully completed fiscal year and provide at least three consecutive years of financial data. Eligible banks were required to have more than $3 billion in assets.