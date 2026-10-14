New to Dubai? This is one place you need to visit with your kids!

Here's why OliOli deserves a spot on your Dubai family bucket list
Moving to Dubai with children? One thing you'll quickly discover is that there's no shortage of things to do as a family. From indoor play centres and theme parks to beaches, creative workshops and museums, the options can feel endless.
But finding somewhere that keeps children genuinely engaged, gives them the freedom to explore and offers something different every time you visit? That's where things get interesting.
Meet OliOli, Dubai's award-winning experiential children's museum in Al Quoz, made with love for the joy of discovery.
With 45+ hands-on exhibits across eight interactive galleries, OliOli® is a place where children are encouraged to splash, climb, build, create, experiment and follow their curiosity.
And the best part? It's not just somewhere to visit once. From spontaneous weekend adventures to special exhibitions, birthday celebrations and school holiday camps, there are plenty of reasons to keep coming back.
If you're looking for a family day out that goes beyond the traditional indoor play centre, OliOli is a brilliant place to start.
Its interactive galleries bring together science, engineering, art, movement and imaginative play, giving children the freedom to explore at their own pace.
They can make a splash in the Water Gallery, climb through the colourful Toshi's Nets, build and race their own creations in Cars & Ramps or watch their artwork come to life in teamLab Future Park.
And while the children are busy exploring, parents can join in too. It's an opportunity to spend quality time together, share discoveries and make memories along the way.
The kind of weekend plan where everyone leaves with something to talk about.
Just when you think you've explored everything, OliOli® gives you another reason to return.
Alongside its permanent galleries, the museum regularly introduces temporary exhibitions, pop-up experiences and special activities that bring something extra to a family visit.
One example is Kids at Work, a hands-on construction experience where children can step into the role of little builders, operate mini construction machinery, get to grips with real tools and tackle building challenges.
These limited-time additions mean even families who have visited before can discover something new.
So whether you're visiting for the first time or returning for another weekend adventure, it's always worth checking what's happening at OliOli.
If there's a birthday coming up in your house, OliOli® is also worth keeping on your radar.
Unlike traditional birthday venues, the celebration begins with guided play through the museum's interactive galleries, giving the birthday child and their friends the chance to explore, play and take on activities together.
Families can choose from six immersive party themes: Superheroes, Popstars, Fairytale, Safari, Wizards and Spy Mission, each bringing its own story and activities to the gallery adventure.
After all that exploring, the celebrations continue in a dedicated party room with yummy party food, games and that all-important cake-cutting moment.
And for parents, there's another big advantage: the OliOli team guides the celebration from start to finish, helping take care of the details so everyone can enjoy the special day.
It's a birthday filled with big adventures, big smiles and memories that last long after the candles have been blown out.
Wondering how to keep the children engaged during school holidays?
OliOli also runs creative, hands-on camps designed to give children opportunities to experiment, make things, solve problems and discover new interests.
Each camp combines themed activities with time to explore selected OliOli galleries, so there's a balance of structured experiences and open-ended play.
Camp themes change throughout the year, bringing everything from science experiments and creative challenges to imaginative adventures and engineering activities.
With morning, afternoon and full-day options available during selected camp programmes, they're also a convenient option for families navigating the school holidays.
What makes OliOli particularly special is the thinking behind the experiences.
Its galleries have been carefully designed and inspired by educators, artists, developmental psychologists and museum experts, with a shared belief that children learn best when they're free to explore.
Instead of being told exactly what to do, children are encouraged to ask questions, test ideas, experiment, make mistakes and try again.
A child building a car might discover how changing its design affects the way it moves. Another might explore how water flows, or how movement can transform a piece of digital art.
To children, it's all part of the fun. But behind the scenes, they're developing curiosity, creativity, problem-solving skills and confidence through hands-on play.
It's this combination of joyful play and meaningful learning that makes OliOli stand out.
One of the biggest discoveries for families new to Dubai is that the best places aren't always the ones you visit once and tick off your list.
They're the ones children ask to return to.
At OliOli, there isn't just one way to explore an exhibit or one right answer to discover. Children can revisit their favourite galleries, try something differently, take on a new challenge or notice something they missed the first time.
Add temporary exhibitions, special events, birthday parties and seasonal camps into the mix, and there's always another reason to visit.
Dubai has an incredible range of family attractions, but OliOli is one to put near the top of your list.
Whether you're planning your first family weekend, looking for something different during the school holidays, organising a memorable birthday party or simply searching for somewhere your children can play, explore and discover, OliOli brings it all together.
New to Dubai? Consider this your sign to discover OliOli.
Explore galleries, discover what's on and plan your visit at olioli.ae