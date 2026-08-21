IQ Option wins Best Islamic Trading Account 2026 at the FinanceFeeds Awards

The Islamic account of IQ Option is built around instruments that pass a compliance screen for Islamic finance – one that can rule out companies tied to alcohol, gambling, tobacco, and similar restricted sectors. IQ Option has not treated it as a side product. Eligible clients trade on the same platform, reach the same markets, and get the same experience as anyone on a standard account. The distinction is in which instruments qualify, not in the service around them. The award also speaks to a wider point about access, as the platform keeps widening its reach to traders across different regions, cultures, and investment styles.