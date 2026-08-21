IQ Option wins Best Islamic Trading Account 2026 at the FinanceFeeds Awards

Highlights IQ Option’s appeal among traders seeking Shariah-compliant conditions
IQ Option, one of the world's leading online trading platforms, has become a winner at FinanceFeeds Awards for "Best Islamic Trading Account 2026". The honor recognizes the platform's work in delivering trading solutions for an international client base, including the many traders who require account conditions aligned with the principles of Islamic finance.
For Muslim traders, a dependable Islamic account involves far more than the removal of overnight interest. It calls for transparent terms, fair pricing, and conditions that do not quietly substitute one charge for another, less visible cost. Equally important are reliable order execution and full access to all the same platform features available to all other clients, rather than a stripped-down version of the service.
The Islamic account of IQ Option is built around instruments that pass a compliance screen for Islamic finance – one that can rule out companies tied to alcohol, gambling, tobacco, and similar restricted sectors. IQ Option has not treated it as a side product. Eligible clients trade on the same platform, reach the same markets, and get the same experience as anyone on a standard account. The distinction is in which instruments qualify, not in the service around them. The award also speaks to a wider point about access, as the platform keeps widening its reach to traders across different regions, cultures, and investment styles.
The “Best Islamic Trading Account” title is presented to brokers who combine modern trading technologies with products designed in accordance with the principles of Islamic finance. As global demand for Sharia-compliant financial services continues to grow, brokers are increasingly expected to offer terms that address the needs of Muslim investors without compromising order execution quality, platform performance, or access to international markets.
Since its launch in 2013, IQ Option has become one of the most well-known trading platforms in the industry, serving millions of users in more than 150 countries. The platform provides access to a wide range of financial markets, including CFDs on currencies, stocks, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, while continuously expanding its product offerings and investing in technology designed to make trading accessible and efficient.
The platform suits someone placing a first trade as much as someone who has traded for years. The interface is easy to pick up, while the tools underneath run deep: advanced charts, technical analysis, layouts each user can arrange their own way, learning resources, and real-time market analytics. Together they give traders enough to size up a decision, whatever they happen to be trading.
"Being recognised as the Best Islamic Trading Account 2026 is an important milestone for our team. Our goal has always been to build a trading platform that is accessible, innovative, and capable of serving traders with different needs across global markets. This award recognizes our continued efforts to provide inclusive solutions without compromising on technology or the overall trading experience,” the IQ Option Team stated.
Across more than ten years, IQ Option has grown into one of the most familiar names in online trading. Sustained investment in platform development has allowed it to add new financial instruments, broaden its analytical tools, and refine the overall experience for clients worldwide.
The company has also raised its international profile through partnerships with globally recognised sporting organizations. In 2017, it sponsored Aston Martin Racing during a season that ended in the team's GTE Pro Championship victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2022, IQ Option became an official partner of the Davis Cup Finals, and in 2025 it announced a multi-series partnership with United Autosports, the racing partner of McLaren Automotive, further tying its brand to high-performance competition and innovation.