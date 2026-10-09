Weddings find their joy again as industry embraces change and optimism for 2027

Rhiannon Downie-Hurst looks ahead to the wedding trends shaping celebrations in 2027
Wow, what a few months our wedding industry has had. For couples planning their weddings, and the professionals, it has been a period of uncertainty, postponements, shifting dates and difficult decisions.
Weddings carry enormous emotional weight. You cannot simply move a date in a diary and expect everyone’s feelings, finances and carefully coordinated plans to move neatly with it.
Through Bride Club ME and our professional community, I have felt that uncertainty from both sides. Couples have needed reassurance and honest answers. Wedding businesses have needed patience and understanding too. Many are small, independently owned companies, with families, teams and livelihoods depending on them, and I have been incredibly proud of our industry.
The willingness to listen, explore alternative dates, adapt plans and work together has been a reminder of the people behind the beautiful images.
And, of course, our industry has navigated difficult times before. We’ve been tested, we’ve adapted, and we’ve found ways through. We show up, we support our couples and each other, and we make things work the best we can.
Now, thankfully, the conversations are beginning to shift. Decisions are being made again, dates are being confirmed, weddings are going ahead. There is still caution, understandably, but there is also excitement returning.
Alongside that optimism comes a more considered approach to planning. Tighter contract clauses and clearer expectations are becoming part of the conversation, together with the need for flexibility. Those things can coexist.
So, as we look towards 2027, what might the next chapter of weddings look like? Here are the shifts I am particularly excited to see.
First, I predict an even stronger appetite for weddings with personality. Globally, I expect couples to become more confident about choosing what feels right for them, from a favourite family dish on the menu to an unconventional ceremony format. The question will increasingly be, “Does this feel like us?”
That builds on the emphasis on personalisation already reflected in The Knot Worldwide’s 2026 Real Weddings Study. For 2027, my prediction is that personal details will influence the whole celebration, rather than simply the stationery or favours.
Guest comfort will also become a bigger part of the luxury conversation. I expect more attention to thoughtful transport, comfortable seating, well-paced itineraries and time to properly enjoy the occasion. After the uncertainty of recent months, having your favourite people together may feel more precious than ever. Looking after them beautifully is a wonderful place to invest.
Here in the UAE and across the region, I anticipate more celebrations that honour multiple cultures. That could mean bilingual storytelling, distinct ceremonies or menus that give both families a sense of belonging.
I also think destination weddings will become more rooted in the place hosting them. In our region, I would love to see more couples explore local flavours, craftsmanship and experiences that give guests a meaningful connection to their surroundings.
Visually, my prediction is a return to richer colour, expressive textiles and lighting that transforms the atmosphere throughout the evening.
Finally, I expect technology to become a friendly planning assistant. Tools that help organise information and simplify guest communication have a place, the judgement, empathy and creativity of experienced professionals will remain essential, and there is plenty to feel positive about as we head into 2027.
The UAE has some beautiful new venues entering the wedding market, alongside exciting developments across the wider region and internationally.
If these past few months have reminded me of anything, it is how much care sits at the heart of this industry. We’ve weathered difficult seasons before, and we will do so again. We adapt, we show up, and somehow, we always find a way to make the magic happen.
Here’s to a brighter, busier and beautifully celebratory 2027.