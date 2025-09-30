Trousseau to Treasure: A guide to stunning bridal wardrobes

Modern Indian wedding is a series of moments, from intimate gatherings to large receptions
Colour and tradition converge in the Haldi and Mehendi wardrobe. This is a day to play, to kick back, to ease into the series of events ahead. Flowy silhouettes, subtle embellishment and relaxed cuts allow freedom of movement. Bright hues reflect the joy of the day and carefully chosen jewellery punctuates each ensemble without overshadowing it.
Clothes: Embellished bustier, skirt and cape, Dh1,505, Kalki at Vesimi - Dubai, @vesimi
Jewellery: Diamond polki multi-strand necklace, earrings and bangles with diamonds, and emerald and tourmaline beads in 18-carat gold; diamond polki choker with pota beads in 18-carat gold; diamond polki and ruby tikka ornament and rings in 18-carat gold, POR, Meena Jewellers.
Serve colour and joy in a boho-chic lehenga and gold jewellery.
Clothes: Patchwork lehenga and embellished blouse with mirror work detailing, and dupatta, Dh4,200, Prismonence at Vesimi - Dubai, @vesimi
Jewellery: Necklace, earrings, bangles and ring in 22-carat gold featuring zircons and synthetic coloured stones; tikka head ornament and ring in 22-carat gold with kundan detailing, POR, Kanz Jewels.
The wedding day calls for attire that is both timeless and deeply rooted in tradition for a ceremony that dates to the Vedic era. For many Indian communities, the garment of choice is the lehenga, which may appear in its most classic form, echoing the Indian princess aesthetic, or as a more dramatic design, cinematic in scale and rich with embellishment.
Make a statement in this red Banarasi silk lehenga, complemented by a matha patti, a traditional bridal headpiece that frames the face and enriches the ensemble.
Clothes: Banarasi silk patchwork lehenga and choli set, with embroidered dupatta, Dh1,515, at Frontier Raas – Dubai, @frontierraasdubai.
Jewellery: Kundan matha patti with pearls in 18K gold; diamond polki and pearl-studded choker, earrings, long necklace and broad bangles in 14-carat gold; diamond polki rings and bangles in 18-carat gold, POR, Meena Jewellers.
Choose a sequined lehenga with a fitted choli that reflects your personality, paired with a gold choker and forehead tikka to complete the look.
Clothes: Neutral colour zardozi embroidered lehenga and blouse set, with contrasting dupatta, Dh17,385, Seema Gujral at Frontier Raas – Dubai, @frontierraasdubai.
Jewellery: Choker, earrings, tikka, bangles and ring in 22-carat gold with zircon and synthetic beads and stones; kundan ring in antique gold finish, POR, Joyalukkas.
Outfits for the evening strike a line between modern style and social media-ready glamour. Strong lines that command attention and put the focus firmly where it belongs: on the bride
Break free of stereotype with a stunning, fully-flared sequined gown at the Sangeet function.
Clothes: Sequinned flared gown, Dh8,707, Seema Gujral at Frontier Raas –Dubai, @frontierraasdubai
Clutch: Dh699, Dune London
Jewellery: Diamond and blue sapphire necklace, earrings, bracelet and rings in 18-carat white gold, POR, La Marquise Jewellery.
Or turn heads with a shimmering lehenga for your own Bollywood moment — it’s sure to have even the quietest guests cheering.
Clothes: Embellished lehenga and blouse (with dupatta), Dh1,780, Bawree - Dubai, @bawree_uae.
Sunglasses: Dh299, Nine West
Jewellery: Diamond necklace, earrings, rings and bangles with synthetic red stones and pearls in 18-carat yellow gold, POR, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
For the brides, the reception is all about serving dreamy looks, one showstopper lehenga at a time!
But not every function needs a heavy ceremonial outfit, a modern bride can easily channel breezy elegance at post-wedding parties with lightweight — but no less traditional — choices that are easy to move in.
Step into the spotlight with this contemporary pastel lehenga, a nod to your inner love for Elsa…
Clothes: Raw silk mirror-work embroidered lehenga and bustier with feather detailing on straps, with dupatta, Dh4,065, Chamee & Palak at Vesimi – Dubai, @vesimi.
Jewellery: Diamond necklace, earrings, bracelet and rings in 18-carat rose gold, POR, Bafleh Jewellery.
Exude an air of easy elegance in this lightweight but theatrical lehenga — perfect for the reception.
Clothes: Resham-embroidered, fish-cut lehenga and blouse in net, with veil, Dh10,625, Label Prerna Mehra, Labelprernamehra.com.
Jewellery: Diamond polki choker and earrings with Russian emeralds in 18-carat gold; diamond polki bangles and rings in 18-carat gold, POR, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
The after-party calls for looks that are elevated but refined. Set the tone with sequins, shimmer and statement silhouettes and choose jewellery that lets your personality shine through.
Rock this retro look for a cocktail party — an unusually bold treatment in an understated colour.
Clothes: Sequinned chiffon blazer and pants set, Dh4,100, Margin, Marginlabel.com.
Jewellery: Diamond necklace, earrings and ring with pink tourmaline, peridot and white mother of pearl in 18K rose gold; diamond bracelet, POR, La Marquise Jewellery.
Shine is always on trend in Dubai, but this elevated concept sari will have everyone reaching for their shades...
Clothes: Ready-to-wear modern saree with embellished pallu and embroidered blouse, Dh3,880, Rose by Anupama Khanna, @roh_zey.
Clutch: Dh699, Dune London
Jewellery: Diamond necklace, earrings, bracelets and rings in 18K rose gold, POR, Liali Jewellery.
Photography: Anas Thacharpadikkal; Videography: Ahmad Alotbi; Model: Nilima Lavand; Styling: Indu Saksena Bedi; Make-up & Hairstyling: Z Haus Makeup Consultancy; Make-up: Zeenat Jaffer & Tahera Mohammed; Hairstyling: Farzana Naz; Venue: Bab Al Shams, A Rare Finds Desert Resort, Dubai
