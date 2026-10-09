Creating the Perfect First Dance: A guide to confidence, connection, and meaning

Today’s couples have endless inspiration, from romantic favourites such as Die With a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars and Lover by Taylor Swift to Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez. But rather than simply choosing what’s popular, choose a song that means something to both of you. Also consider how it feels to move to. Beautiful lyrics don’t always mean an easy first-dance song. Tempo, rhythm, musical changes and song length all influence the choreography.