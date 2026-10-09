Creating the Perfect First Dance: A guide to confidence, connection, and meaning

Talina Gonzalez shares tips to help couples feel confident on the dance floor
Of all the moments couples plan for their wedding day, the first dance can be one of the most anticipated - and, sometimes, one of the most intimidating. For a few minutes, the room quietens, all eyes turn towards you, and suddenly the question becomes: What are we supposed to do now?
My answer is always the same: you don’t need to perform. You need to feel like yourselves.
A beautiful first dance isn’t about complicated choreography or becoming a dancer overnight. It’s about creating a moment that feels natural, confident and meaningful to you as a couple.
Today’s couples have endless inspiration, from romantic favourites such as Die With a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars and Lover by Taylor Swift to Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez. But rather than simply choosing what’s popular, choose a song that means something to both of you. Also consider how it feels to move to. Beautiful lyrics don’t always mean an easy first-dance song. Tempo, rhythm, musical changes and song length all influence the choreography.
Couples dancing requires many skills at once: rhythm, timing, lead and follow, transitions, musicality, posture, frame and, importantly, trust. Looking natural together takes time.
I recommend beginning around three months before your wedding, although six months can be beneficial. It depends on your experience, schedules, song choice, desired choreography and how much time you can dedicate to practice.
With every new couple, I begin with a 30-minute consultation. We explore foundation steps from different dance styles and discuss everything from the wedding dress and dance-floor size to entrances, song choice, wedding date and availability. This is where the choreography really begins, not with steps, but with understanding the couple.
For many couples, around 90 seconds to two minutes can create a wonderful first-dance moment. Others prefer a longer two-to-three-minute performance. Both can work, but the more ambitious the choreography, the more preparation it requires. Starting early gives you breathing room. Practise the choreography, and how you want to look and feel.
My background as a ballroom dance instructor taught me to pay close attention to posture, hand placement, eye contact, styling and elegance. I bring that same attention to my couples from the beginning.
So, what makes a couple successful on the dance floor? Commitment. Coaching. A common goal. Trust. And remembering to have fun. One of the greatest compliments I have received from a couple was that our lessons made them fall in love with dancing together.
Your guests won’t know if you miss a step. They’ll remember the way you looked at each other, whether you were comfortable and whether the moment felt genuinely yours.