Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla: Reviving Indian craftsmanship in couture

I wait until the mood shifts, and then ask about the couple’s different brands. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is the couture label. The mainstay of their wedding work, and the label worn by everyone from Judi Dench to Anant Ambani and Priyanka Chopra, it’s where all the embroidery and embellishments are done by hand. “It’s all hand and only hand. And we will maintain that till our dying day,” Khosla says. He won’t be drawn on cost, but only says: “We are never looking at the selling price of a garment when we are creating it, we are looking to satisfy ourselves first.”