Fashion icons Mukta and Sahiba share style secrets and inspirations

Your go-to outfit when you have five minutes to get ready?

Mukta: Jeans and a tank top

Sahiba: A breezy linen coord set with a statement belt.

The one city that always sparks your fashion inspiration?

Mukta: Paris, toujours Paris

Sahiba: Milan, where every corner feels like a runway!

What’s the first thing you notice about someone’s style?

Mukta: Understated elegance

Sahiba: Impactful pieces that make you do a double take.

Biggest fashion risk you’ve ever taken?

Mukta: I usually take calculated risks.

Sahiba: Structured and bold jackets.

Heels or sneakers, what wins on a busy workday?

Mukta: Sneakers but make them chic.

Sahiba: Kitten heels, for that perfect mix of style and comfort.

One piece every woman should invest in?

Mukta: A pair of jeans that can transition from day to night.

Sahiba: A dramatic white shirt.

What song instantly puts you in a creative mood?

Mukta: Titanium

Sahiba: Flowers

The best trunk show or fashion event you’ve ever hosted?

Mukta: Has got to be The Collective.

Sahiba: Ditto!

Morning coffee order, what’s in your cup?

Mukta: A matcha with coconut milk.

Sahiba: A strong Americano to kickstart the day.

A designer you’d love to collaborate with next?

Mukta: Sabyasachi- master storyteller

Sahiba: Anamika Khanna, modern meets tradition.

Favourite fashion era to borrow ideas from?

Mukta: The 80’s with big shoulders and bold colours.

Sahiba: The 90s — wide-leg pants and oversized shirts.

The most unexpected place you’ve found styling inspiration?

Mukta: Airport lounges.

Sahiba: Art galleries.

A book or podcast that recently changed your perspective on business?

Mukta: Atomic Habits by James Clear, a brilliant guide on building small habits that lead to big business success and personal growth.

Sahiba: Podcast: “How I Built This” by Guy Raz, with fascinating stories from entrepreneurs who turned ideas into thriving companies.

If you weren’t in fashion, what career would you chase?

Mukta: Perhaps something in the culinary field, another passion of mine!

Sahiba: Anything that would combine creativity and business!

