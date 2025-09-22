Fashion icons Mukta and Sahiba share style secrets and inspirations

The Collective Dubai’s founders share quick takes on fashion, creativity, and luxe style
Mukta: Jeans and a tank top
Sahiba: A breezy linen coord set with a statement belt.
Mukta: Paris, toujours Paris
Sahiba: Milan, where every corner feels like a runway!
Mukta: Understated elegance
Sahiba: Impactful pieces that make you do a double take.
Mukta: I usually take calculated risks.
Sahiba: Structured and bold jackets.
Mukta: Sneakers but make them chic.
Sahiba: Kitten heels, for that perfect mix of style and comfort.
Mukta: A pair of jeans that can transition from day to night.
Sahiba: A dramatic white shirt.
Mukta: Titanium
Sahiba: Flowers
Mukta: Has got to be The Collective.
Sahiba: Ditto!
Mukta: A matcha with coconut milk.
Sahiba: A strong Americano to kickstart the day.
Mukta: Sabyasachi- master storyteller
Sahiba: Anamika Khanna, modern meets tradition.
Mukta: The 80’s with big shoulders and bold colours.
Sahiba: The 90s — wide-leg pants and oversized shirts.
Mukta: Airport lounges.
Sahiba: Art galleries.
Mukta: Atomic Habits by James Clear, a brilliant guide on building small habits that lead to big business success and personal growth.
Sahiba: Podcast: “How I Built This” by Guy Raz, with fascinating stories from entrepreneurs who turned ideas into thriving companies.
Mukta: Perhaps something in the culinary field, another passion of mine!
Sahiba: Anything that would combine creativity and business!
