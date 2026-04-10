Eat, Escape, Explore: Dubai rolls out value April offers for UAE residents

Moving into the mains, signature dishes showcase Kinara’s layered approach to flavour, with firm favourites including the velvety Black Dal, slow-cooked for rich depth, alongside the Achari Lamb, where tender meat is paired with caramelised onion, a nigella-fennel blend, and a burst of green mango. To end on a sweet note, guests can look forward to creations such as Jaggery Rice Kheer with candied pineapple and saffron cream, and Baked Chenna with pistachio sponge and passion fruit.