Eat, Escape, Explore: Dubai rolls out value April offers for UAE residents

April lines up easy, well-priced ways to eat, unwind and slip away without leaving the UAE
JA Hatta Fort Hotel has launched an exclusive Kinara by Vikas Khanna residency at the beloved Jeema, where guests can savour celebrity Indian chef Chef Vikas’ authentic, contemporary Indian creations. Adding a new layer to the experience, the resort introduces a limited-time Kinara Stay & Dine package, starting from Dh900++ per night, with a three-course dinner for two at Kinara and a daily buffet breakfast, shaping a stay defined by flavour, discovery, and a slower pace.
The culinary journey begins with a selection of starters that balance comfort with creativity. The Kurkuri Dahi pairs baked yoghurt with kunafa, Medjool dates, and turmeric aioli, while the Podi Crusted Scallops bring together floral infusions, celeriac cream, and a delicate, nutty crust.
Moving into the mains, signature dishes showcase Kinara’s layered approach to flavour, with firm favourites including the velvety Black Dal, slow-cooked for rich depth, alongside the Achari Lamb, where tender meat is paired with caramelised onion, a nigella-fennel blend, and a burst of green mango. To end on a sweet note, guests can look forward to creations such as Jaggery Rice Kheer with candied pineapple and saffron cream, and Baked Chenna with pistachio sponge and passion fruit.
Offer: Kinara Stay & Dine, available on stays between now and April 30, with half board stay at JA Hatta Fort Hotel offering daily breakfast and a three-course dinner at Kinara for two
Price: Starting Dh900++
Call: 04 8099 443, email reservations.hfh@jaresorts.com
April at Uptown Dubai is centred around easy, well-priced experiences designed to fit easily into everyday routines. From a residents’ stay at SO/ Uptown Dubai, paired with dining across its restaurants, to Uptown Social’s line-up of activities, the month brings together accessible, well-priced ways to dine, unwind and stay local across the district. SO/ Uptown Dubai introduces a UAE Residents Stay Offer that combines accommodation with a selection of dining and on-property experiences.
The offer is structured to give guests access to multiple venues across Uptown, with meals spread across Lana Lusa, Brasserie Uptown, and Lazuli, alongside a sundowner cocktail experience at Savant⁶. Guests can start the evening with a cocktail at Savant⁶ before moving into dinner at one of the hotel’s restaurants, followed by breakfast at Brasserie Uptown the next morning.
The package also includes access to the Kids Club, making it suitable for families. Additional benefits such as spa discounts and dining discounts allow guests to extend their stay across different outlets within the property.
Offer: Ongoing offer with Sundowner cocktail at Savant⁶, lunch or dinner at Lana Lusa, Brasserie Uptown or Lazuli, breakfast at Brasserie UptownRates, starting from Dh599. Complimentary dine and stay for children under 12, with Kids Club access, 50 per cent off spa treatments, 30 per cent off à la carte dining and upgrade to Atelier Suite on 5-night stays.
Contact: Visit https://uptowndubai.ae/en/dine
Boasting a variety of exciting deals and dishes designed to satisfy and restore, Eat & Meat is home to one of the city’s most popular buffet lunches. Running from Monday to Thursday with a menu that changes daily, Eat & Meat Restaurant serves high-quality, seasonal ingredients, with a renewed focus on lighter, nourishing options that support a more balanced lifestyle.
Offer: Monday to Thursday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, All-Out Lunch Buffet with hearty selections of salad, main course, and dessert for Dh99 per person.
Call: 04 501 8888
Available daily throughout April, A Taste of Home Menu at Armani/Caffè is a curated offering exclusively for UAE residents, presenting a refined yet relaxed dining experience where guests get to enjoy a three-course menu for Dh95. Perfect for a mid-shopping break, a relaxed catch-up, or a business lunch, the menu captures the essence of contemporary Italian dining in a refined yet welcoming setting.
Offer: Available daily, Dh95 for three courses – UAE resident ID required
Call: 04 362 7888
Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek’s initiative, Cheers to the Community places the focus on those who keep the city moving, inviting professionals from the education, healthcare, and hospitality sectors to come together over dining experiences that have long defined the hotel’s reputation.
Across its collection of long-established restaurants and bars, guests can unwind, celebrate, and reconnect while enjoying exclusive privileges across a diverse range of cuisines.
Savings of up to 50 per cent are available at Boulvar, the hotel’s international all-day dining restaurant, Boulvard Gourmet serving casual savoury and sweet favourites, and so much more, making every gathering by the creek feel both familiar and rewarding.
Offer: Up to 50 per cent off at select restaurants + 30 per cent savings at the hotel’s select signature venues
Call: 04 205 7033 / 34
The culturally rooted café has recently introduced a new French inspired menu, offering the perfect setting to enjoy a thoughtful meal while unwinding in a calm daytime environment. Guests can enjoy a fun, curated vinyl corner beneath the staircase, reflecting Cassette’s deep connection to music and film, and adding a creative, laid back energy to the space. The menu is rooted in French Bistro classics, with dishes such as Roast Baby Chicken “Grand-Mère”, French Dip Sandwich, Steak Tartare & Caviar Sandwich and more. The restaurant is open 8am - 6pm.
Call: 04 349 1966