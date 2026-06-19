Ease, Confidence, Repeat: The new rules of dressing the modern Dad in 2026

Oversized tees are everywhere, but the ones that work keep structure at the shoulder and fall clean through the body so they never drift into loungewear. Utility overshirts end up doing most of the work because they fix an outfit quickly without much thought. Chinos and straight denim become the base of almost everything, replacing anything too tight or overly detailed. Sneakers move towards simplicity, usually leather or canvas in muted tones that sit easily with everything else. Bags become part of the outfit rather than something carried separately, often crossbody or compact backpacks that sit close and move easily through crowded days.