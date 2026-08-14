E House Movers expands relocation services across Dubai as demand for organised moving support grows

Company streamlines residential, office and international moves with end-to-end support
Dubai: E House Movers, a Dubai-based moving and relocation company has expanded its residential, commercial and international relocation services across Dubai, providing support for customers managing apartment, villa, office and overseas moves.
The expanded service covers the main stages of a relocation, including property assessment, volume estimation, packing, dismantling, loading, transportation, unloading and furniture reassembly. The company is also providing storage arrangements for customers whose new properties are not immediately available alongside support from movers in Dubai for residential and commercial relocations.
Moving within Dubai often requires coordination with building management, particularly in apartment communities. Tenants may need to reserve service lifts, obtain move-out or access permits, comply with designated moving hours and arrange suitable loading areas. Villa communities can also have restrictions relating to vehicle access and parking.
E House Movers assesses these requirements before the scheduled moving date. The assessment can include lift availability, parking arrangements, the distance between the property and the moving vehicle, access conditions and the quantity and type of furniture involved.
The company bases its quotations on the requirements identified during the assessment rather than relying solely on the number of bedrooms or the size of a property. Factors can include the volume of belongings, number of boxes, packing requirements, furniture dismantling, crew requirements, truck capacity and property access.
“People usually want to know exactly what will happen on moving day and what is included in the price,” said a spokesperson for E House Movers. “Clear planning helps the customer prepare properly and also gives the moving team a better understanding of the work before they arrive.”
For residential relocations, the service can include dismantling beds, wardrobes, dining tables and shelving units where required. Larger furniture and appliances can be wrapped before loading, while fragile belongings are packed separately using appropriate protective materials. Boxes can be labelled according to rooms to assist with placement at the destination.
Villa relocations can involve additional items such as outdoor furniture, storage contents and larger household equipment. Apartment relocations are often more dependent on building access arrangements, lift reservations and scheduled loading periods.
The company also handles office and commercial relocations involving workstations, office furniture, cabinets, documents and equipment. Items can be labelled according to departments, rooms or employees before transportation, allowing them to be placed at designated locations in the new premises.
Where building schedules permit, commercial relocations can also be arranged outside normal business hours. Evening and weekend moves can allow companies to carry out relocation work without moving equipment during their busiest operating periods.
Storage is available for customers who need a temporary location for their belongings between properties. This can apply to tenants whose new accommodation is not ready, customers carrying out renovations or households reducing the size of their accommodation.
For international relocations from Dubai, the company provides packing, inventory preparation, shipment planning and coordination based on the destination and shipment requirements. The appropriate transportation method can vary according to shipment volume, destination and delivery timeframe.
According to the company, the expanded service is intended to bring the assessment, quotation, scheduling and relocation arrangements under a single process. This can be particularly relevant for customers whose moves involve multiple access requirements or different types of property.
Dubai's residential and commercial property market involves regular movement between apartments, villas and offices, creating ongoing requirements for moving and relocation services. Building-specific access procedures and the logistics of transporting household and office contents can make advance planning an important part of the process.
E House Movers is accepting bookings for residential, office, furniture, storage and international moving services across Dubai.
For bookings and enquiries, E House Movers can be contacted by phone or WhatsApp at +971 55 392 8484, by email at info@ehousemovers.com, or through www.ehousemovers.com.