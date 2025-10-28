Dune Buggy Dubai launches exclusive desert safari adventure packages during Dubai Airshow 2025

Dune Buggy Dubai operates from its exclusive desert camp in Al Badayer, Sharjah, an area famous for its expansive red dunes and scenic terrain. All tours are conducted under the supervision of trained desert guides, with participants provided sanitized safety equipment including helmets, goggles, and protective gear. Guests can choose between private or group buggy experiences, with hotel transfers available from key Dubai locations such as Downtown, Marina, and Deira.