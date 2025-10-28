Dune Buggy Dubai launches exclusive desert safari adventure packages during Dubai Airshow 2025

Offers 1, 2, 4-seater self-drive buggies, guided tours for solo riders, couples, families
Dubai-based adventure tour operator Dune Buggy Dubai has announced the launch of its exclusive desert adventure packages to coincide with the Dubai Airshow, offering visitors a chance to experience the UAE’s red dunes through professionally guided off-road tours.
With more than 15 years of experience in organising desert safaris and off-road riding adventures, Dune Buggy Dubai is a licensed desert tour operator accredited by the Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM). The company is widely recognized for its fleet of high-performance 2025-model dune buggies, including the Can-Am Maverick and Polaris RZR buggy series, both known for their speed, stability, and safety.
The new packages feature 1, 2, and 4-seater self-drive dune buggies and guided tours suitable for solo riders, couples, and families. Tour durations range from 30 minutes to one hour, with options for morning, evening, and sunset rides. Each package includes complimentary sandboarding and camel rides, creating a complete desert adventure experience for guests.
Dune Buggy Dubai operates from its exclusive desert camp in Al Badayer, Sharjah, an area famous for its expansive red dunes and scenic terrain. All tours are conducted under the supervision of trained desert guides, with participants provided sanitized safety equipment including helmets, goggles, and protective gear. Guests can choose between private or group buggy experiences, with hotel transfers available from key Dubai locations such as Downtown, Marina, and Deira.
In addition to its dune buggy offerings, Dune Buggy Dubai provides premium quad bike adventures, featuring the Yamaha 700cc Raptor and 620cc ATVs. These guided experiences are tailored for both beginners and experienced riders, with each package including hotel pick-up, refreshments, and full safety briefings.
To meet the expectations of international visitors attending the Dubai Airshow, Dune Buggy Dubai’s exclusive packages combine off-road excitement with authentic desert hospitality. Guests can enjoy access to a climate-controlled lounge, refreshments, and optional add-ons such as BBQ dinners and live entertainment, enhancing the overall desert experience.
A company spokesperson said, “Dubai Airshow 2025 will bring a global audience to the UAE, and our new adventure packages are designed to showcase the country’s natural beauty in a safe and exciting way. Our team is dedicated to delivering professional, memorable, and high-quality experiences that reflect Dubai’s reputation for excellence in tourism.”
In celebration of the upcoming holiday season, Dune Buggy Dubai has announced a 20% discount on all tours and activities for New Year celebrations. The offer will be available for both residents and international visitors, encouraging more guests to explore Dubai’s desert landscape at reduced prices.
Dune Buggy Dubai’s service model emphasizes flexibility and convenience, allowing customers to book without advance payment and settle on arrival. Reservations can be made via the company’s website, WhatsApp, or by contacting its 24/7 support line.
Each year, the company successfully conducts over 1,000 desert tours, earning positive reviews for its professionalism, safety record, and customer service. With an experienced team of desert instructors, high-performance vehicles, and private desert tracks, Dune Buggy Dubai continues to set the standard for desert adventure tourism in the UAE.
Its booking office is located at the Dubai Insurance Building, Al Rigga Road, Deira, while tours operate from the Al Badayer Desert Camp, approximately 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport. Complimentary parking and refreshment points are available at the site for guests who prefer to drive directly.
As Dubai strengthens its position as a global hub for adventure and experiential tourism, Dune Buggy Dubai continues to contribute to the emirate’s vision of offering world-class attractions beyond city life. The company’s efforts align with Dubai’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which emphasizes diversified travel experiences that highlight the UAE’s natural landscapes and cultural heritage.
With the growing popularity of desert motorsports among influencers and international travelers, Dune Buggy Dubai is also expanding its media collaborations and corporate event packages. These initiatives include private group bookings, brand activation tours, and influencer partnerships aimed at promoting Dubai as the region’s ultimate desert adventure destination.
For bookings and inquiries, visitors can contact Dune Buggy Dubai at +971 56 169 7880 or email info@dune-buggydubai.com.
